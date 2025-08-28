The Rivers and Rangelands Podcast

Inciting Incidents - SDSU President Barry Dunn

Send us a textHosts: Travis Entenman & Lori WalshGuest: Barry Dunn, President of South Dakota State UniversityEpisode SummaryIn the premiere of Rivers & Rangelands, hosts Travis and Lori sit down with Barry Dunn, President of SDSU, for a wide-ranging conversation about land, legacy, and the future of conservation in South Dakota. From his Lakota grandfather’s wisdom on stewardship to the responsibility of land-grant universities today, Barry shares powerful stories that connect personal history with ecological vision.What You’ll Learn🌱 How Lakota traditions and family ranching shaped Barry Dunn’s land ethic.🦋 The importance of biodiversity — from fireflies and butterflies to bison herds.📚 The history and modern responsibility of America’s land-grant universities.🚜 How precision agriculture and conservation can work hand-in-hand: “farm the best, conserve the rest.”🔮 Why South Dakota needs a shared vision for its rivers, grasslands, and future generations.About the ShowRivers & Rangelands explores conservation, water, and community in the Northern Great Plains. Hosted by Travis Entenman and Lori Walsh, the podcast asks big questions about how we care for our land and water — today and for generations to come.🎶 Special thanks to Jami Lynn for providing the music for this episode. You can explore more of her music here: jamilynnsd.com👉 Follow Friends of the Big Sioux River for more episodes, updates, and ways to get involved.👉👉 And to hear more from Lori, follow So Much Sunlight, a newsletter of essays, poetry, and audio ephemera on Substack!