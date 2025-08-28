The Rivers and Rangelands Podcast

Send us a textHosts: Travis Entenman & Lori WalshGuest: Barry Dunn, President of South Dakota State UniversityEpisode SummaryIn the premiere of Rivers & Rangelands, hosts Travis and Lori sit down with Barry Dunn, President of SDSU, for a wide-ranging conversation about land, legacy, and the future of conservation in South Dakota. From his Lakota grandfather’s wisdom on stewardship to the responsibility of land-grant universities today, Barry shares powerful stories that connect personal history with ecological vision.What You’ll Learn🌱 How Lakota traditions and family ranching shaped Barry Dunn’s land ethic.🦋 The importance of biodiversity — from fireflies and butterflies to bison herds.📚 The history and modern responsibility of America’s land-grant universities.🚜 How precision agriculture and conservation can work hand-in-hand: “farm the best, conserve the rest.”🔮 Why South Dakota needs a shared vision for its rivers, grasslands, and future generations.About the ShowRivers & Rangelands explores conservation, water, and community in the Northern Great Plains. Hosted by Travis Entenman and Lori Walsh, the podcast asks big questions about how we care for our land and water — today and for generations to come.🎶 Special thanks to Jami Lynn for providing the music for this episode. You can explore more of her music here: jamilynnsd.com👉 Follow Friends of the Big Sioux River for more episodes, updates, and ways to get involved.👉👉 And to hear more from Lori, follow So Much Sunlight, a newsletter of essays, poetry, and audio ephemera on Substack!
--------
56:20
--------
56:20
Rivers & Rangelands Preview
Send us a textDiscover the untold stories and pressing environmental challenges of the Northern Great Plains with the launch of the Rivers & Rangelands Podcast, a new show dedicated to fostering authentic dialogue around conservation, climate, and genuine connection within this vital region. The Rivers & Rangelands Podcast is brought to you by Friends of the Big Sioux River (FBSR) and is co-hosted by Lori Walsh and Travis Entenman.Born from the sweeping diversity of the Northern Great Plains, the Rivers & Rangelands Podcast is the nexus for long-form, honest conversations that go beyond reports and headlines. While science and climate reporting in the region are strong, the podcast fills the gap for deep, nuanced discussions. Each episode features a dynamic lineup of guests, including scientists, farmers, conservationists, artists, business leaders, students, and passionate citizens who recognize the importance of protecting this extraordinary ecosystem.Listeners can expect:Interview-style episodes tackling the latest research, contemporary challenges, and real-world responses to the climate crisis.Unvarnished truths about the state of rivers and rangelands, shared with insight, candor, and local expertise.An inclusive mix of voices working or living in the Northern Great Plains, exploring ideas and tough questions.Tune in to become part of the conversation shaping the future of rivers and rangelands. Follow the Rivers & Rangelands Podcast on your favorite podcast platform and the FBSR social network, and join a growing community committed to conservation with connection at its heart.
Conversations about conservation & climate from the Northern Great PlainsWelcome to a podcast born from the sweeping diversity of the Northern Great Plains—a region where there’s so much worth protecting, but true conservation begins with genuine connection.While science and reporting on conservation and climate issues in our region are strong, what’s missing is a space for in-depth, honest conversations. Our show fills that gap, serving as a convergence point for long-form discussions about the challenges we face, the latest research, and real-world responses to the climate crisis.Join our co-hosts for engaging, interview-style episodes featuring scientists, farmers, conservationists, artists, business leaders, students, and passionate citizens. Together, we share ideas, ask tough questions, and tell the unvarnished truth about the state of the rivers and rangelands we all cherish.Tune in and become part of the conversation that’s shaping the future of the Northern Great Plains.