What if everything you've been told isn't everything there is to know?

Join Davey Williams, Human Process Specialist and Professional Speaker, as he explores life, business, relationships, leadership, current events, and everything in between. Through authentic conversations and thought-provoking perspectives, The Riptide challenges conventional thinking, simplifies the complicated, and encourages clarity. It's not about telling you what to think. It's about challenging how we think. Let's Challenge the Current!