Most of us spend our lives in the wrong fight, trying to cast out fear through our own power - through the commonly recommended cures of belief and positive thi... More
Ep. 029 - The Truth About Depression - Part 2
Often, getting free from depression is a process. In this episode Kenny and Reg have some advice for getting through the process. Jump in now for The Truth About Depression, part two.
5/4/2023
23:20
Ep. 028 - The Truth About Depression - Part 1
There's no way around it, dealing with depression is hard, but there is hope. Tune in now with Kenny and Reg to learn about that hope, and to know that there is freedom and healing from depression.
4/27/2023
28:50
Ep. 027 - Feelings Don't Produce Roots - Part 2
Love is a choice that results in feelings, fear is a feeling that results in a choice. Being led by your fear does not produce love. Join Kenny and Reg for part 2 of Feelings Don’t Produce Roots.
4/20/2023
18:32
Ep. 026 - Feelings Don't Produce Roots - Part 1
Run to your feelings, but never follow your feelings. Just because you are feeling something doesn’t necessarily mean that it is true, or the right thing to feel. Feelings aren’t always true, but love always is.
4/13/2023
25:08
Ep. 025 - Love Is Persevering
Love doesn’t simply persevere, it has to persevere in the right things. Join us for the final thing that love is with Kenny and Reg.
