The Retrofit Podcast, the official podcast of Green Building Advisor, focuses on renovating homes in the era of climate change. In each episode, host Ryan Shana... More
Available Episodes
5 of 9
#009: Gary Klein, Hot Water and Energy Efficiency
In this episode of the Retrofit Podcast, host Ryan Shanahan talks with Gary Klein, who provides consulting on sustainability with a particular emphasis on hot water. Gary and Ryan go deep on residential plumbing, hot water delivery, good showers, and more.
5/5/2023
1:15:41
#008: Lloyd Alter, author of Living the 1.5 Degree Lifestyle
In this episode of the Retrofit Podcast, host Ryan Shanahan talks with Lloyd Alter, Green Building Advisor columnist and author of Living the 1.5 Degree Lifestyle. He’s been an architect, real estate developer, and prefab entrepreneur, and he’s currently working on a new book titled Carbon Upfront!, teaching sustainable design at Toronto Metropolitan University, and writing frequently on Substack. Lloyd and Ryan dive deep into carbon, retrofits, and so much more.
4/21/2023
1:00:25
#007: Stephen Aiguier from Green Hammer
In this episode of the Retrofit Podcast, host Ryan Shanahan talks with Stephen Aiguier, founder of Green Hammer. His design-build firm is committed to proving that healthy, carbon-free buildings are the best choice — for a healthy planet, healthy people and a healthy bottom line. In this episode, Ryan and Stephen dive into retrofitting old houses, wood windows, tape, and so much more.
4/7/2023
59:47
#006: Ashley Murphree from Good Bones Design Build
In this episode of the Retrofit Podcast, host Ryan Shanahan talks with Ashley Murphree, co-owner of Good Bones Design Build in California. They dive deep into her background as a mechanical engineer, retrofit projects, and her experience living off-grid in a shipping container, as well as how to discuss high-performance homes with clients.
3/24/2023
1:03:49
#005: A Conversation with Graham Wright from Phius
In this episode of the Retrofit Podcast, host Ryan Shanahan talks with Graham Wright from Phius, the organization that certifies passive house projects in the United States. He is the Senior Scientist & Chair of the Phius Technical Committee. They talk all about passive houses and the development of the passive retrofit standard.
The Retrofit Podcast, the official podcast of Green Building Advisor, focuses on renovating homes in the era of climate change. In each episode, host Ryan Shanahan interviews industry experts to learn more about the challenges facing the construction industry and discuss solutions to creating a better performing, truly sustainable built environment.