Encore episode: Understanding Your Tax Return: Part 1
This throwback takes us to the most listened-to episode of the year! In this episode, resident "Least Boring CPA" Steven Jarvis takes listeners through the first part of 1040, providing insights and information to help you understand your tax return. Steven dived into both technical details and key reminders on what’s most relevant, along with important yearly changes to watch out for. This episode is as "hands-on" as it gets—so grab your own tax return and follow along as Steven breaks it down https://zurl.co/oq0X3.
19:16
Throwback: The worst two words when planning for the future Ep.78
This week’s throwback takes us to one of our most popular episodes from last year, originally released on December 1st, 2023! In this episode, Ben and Steven had a less technical discussion and instead focused on the importance of mindset and perspective when it comes to planning. The words we use can make all the difference on the success of a plan and our ability to really consider changes we may need to make. Ben and Steven also talked about a live webinar they had together and some of the highlights of what was discussed there. Let’s revisit the powerful insights they shared! https://zurl.co/B6lL
16:26
I got audited! (sort of) EP.77
In this episode, Ben peppers Steven with questions about a recent IRS audit he participated in. Steven shares the ins and outs of going through an IRS audit, best practices for the actual process, and why it's so important to take the "straight face" approach to taxes whether you ever get audited or not. Listen in as Ben asks questions you've probably always had, and Steven takes some of the mystery out of what an IRS audit can be like. No, they aren't fun, but they don't have to be scary. https://zurl.co/kpvu
17:29
Look out! Here comes the election Ep.76
In this episode Ben and Steven talk about the weather (it was only a quick tangent, we promise), the upcoming election and the kind of tax planning that will get a professional sued. As always they are focused on helping people consistently do the little things over time that add up to a big difference and help listeners tune out the noise and confusion that inevitably comes with an election year, including on tax topics. Steven and Ben also answer a listener question, which we love receiving so keep sending them in. https://zurl.co/yVNH
19:47
The One Episode On Politics (Sort of) Ep.75
With only a few weeks until the election, Ben and Steven share their thoughts on how you should change your tax planning based on who wins. Spoiler Alert: regardless of the outcome of the election, you are most likely going to keep doing the same foundational things. Tax laws change; it's normal. The people who do their best to minimize their lifetime tax bill take a proactive, long-term approach, and that means not overreacting to headlines and sound bites. Listen in as Ben and Steven share their thoughts on how to navigate uncertainty on taxes.
The Retirement Tax Podcast is your place to learn how to sand the rough edges off your 6 or 7 figure income tax bill the IRS expects you to pay over the course of your retirement. Hosts Benjamin Brandt, CFPⓇ , and Steven Jarvis, CPA bring you tax topics you can take action on. Leveraging their combined decades of experience in the financial planning and accounting worlds they share their insights and answer your questions.