Throwback: The worst two words when planning for the future Ep.78

This week’s throwback takes us to one of our most popular episodes from last year, originally released on December 1st, 2023! In this episode, Ben and Steven had a less technical discussion and instead focused on the importance of mindset and perspective when it comes to planning. The words we use can make all the difference on the success of a plan and our ability to really consider changes we may need to make. Ben and Steven also talked about a live webinar they had together and some of the highlights of what was discussed there. Let’s revisit the powerful insights they shared! https://zurl.co/B6lL