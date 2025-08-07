In this episode of The Response Room, we’re diving into Public Information and Warning — the messages that matter when every second counts. From crafting clear alerts to managing misinformation, we break down how to communicate before, during, and after an emergency. It’s not just what you say — it’s how, when, and to whom you say it
41:02
41:02
Episode 2 - Event and Exercise Planning
In this episode of The Response Room, we’re talking event and exercise planning — the behind-the-scenes work that makes response look seamless (even when it’s not). We share how we approach designing exercises, planning large-scale events, and balancing realism with safety. Whether it’s a training drill or a public event, it all comes down to good planning and a lot of coffee.
Welcome to The Response Room — where a few emergency management professionals pull up a chair and talk shop. From disasters to drills, policies to personal stories, we dive into the world of emergency response with a candid, boots-on-the-ground perspective.