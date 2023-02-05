Join pastors Glenn Packiam, Rich Villodas and Sharon Hodde Miller as they invite leaders to think out loud together about the challenges and opportunities of le... More
27 | Nijay Gupta on Women’s Roles in Scripture & in the Church
Nijay Gupta (New Testament professor at Northern Seminary) joins Glenn Packiam to talk about what we often misunderstand about the role of first century Greco-Roman women in society, unpack some of the language around titles and roles in the early church and offer practical ways to support women in churches and seminaries today.
6/13/2023
51:25
26 | Lucy Peppiatt on Revival & the Gifts of the Spirit
Lucy Peppiatt (Principal of Westminster Theological Centre) talks with Glenn Packiam about the role of spiritual disciplines in our lives with God, creating room for the Holy Spirit in both planned and spontaneous parts of ministry and differentiating between outpourings, renewal and revival.
5/30/2023
52:18
25 | Heather Thompson Day on Gen Z & Digital Technology
Dr. Heather Thompson Day (Associate Professor of Communication at Andrews University) discusses with Glenn Packiam why Gen Z in particular has such a desire for mentorship and relationships, how to communicate more effectively in your sermons through storytelling and the role of technology in connecting with the younger generations.
5/16/2023
45:07
24 | Ed Stetzer on Spiritual Openness & the State of Evangelism
Ed Stetzer (incoming dean of the Talbot School of Theology at Biola University) sits down with Glenn Packiam to comment on some of Barna's latest research on spiritual openness, the unique opportunities for evangelism in this current moment and why missiology and theology matters for everyday church ministry decisions.
5/2/2023
44:19
23 | Kara Powell on Spiritual Formation & the Next Generation
Kara Powell (Executive Director of Fuller Youth Institute) joins Glenn Packiam to share about the power of intergenerational relationships, how good ecclesiology forms the development that happens in youth ministries and the impact of young people for the broader Church.
