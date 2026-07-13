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The Renton Rathbun Show
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The Renton Rathbun Show

Renton Rathbun
ChristianityKids & Family
The Renton Rathbun Show
Latest episode

100 episodes

  • The Renton Rathbun Show

    The Death of Pro-Life Politics & New Life in the Church

    07/13/2026 | 26 mins.
    For decades, Christians have fought abortion primarily through politics—elections, legislation, court battles, and political movements. But have we been fighting the right battle in the wrong way?In this episode of The Renton Rathbun Show, Renton sits down with Roland Warren, President and CEO of Care Net, to ask a difficult question: Has politics distorted the pro-life movement and distracted Christians from the role of the church?We discuss why being truly pro-life requires more than voting for the right candidate or passing the right law. It requires strong families, courageous churches, biblical discipleship, support for mothers and fathers, and a community of believers willing to live out the truth that every human life bears the image of God.For Christian parents, this conversation is especially urgent. The next generation is inheriting a deeply confused debate about abortion, human dignity, politics, sexuality, and the value of life. If we want our children to stand for the unborn, we must teach them more than a political position—we must give them a biblical worldview of life, family, responsibility, and the church.What if the greatest hope for defeating abortion is not found in Washington—but in the body of Christ?This is a conversation Christian parents, pastors, and churches cannot afford to ignore.Previous episode: https://spotifycreators-web.app.link/e/P2WKPhR4B4b#prolifegeneration #prolifemovement #prolifegen #abortionlaw #abortiondebate #church #churchfamily #christian #christianity #biblicaltruth #biblical #biblicalwisdom #faith #faithjourney #christianparenting #parenting #parentingadvice #family #christianfaith #christianfamily
  • The Renton Rathbun Show

    Have We Been Wrong About the Pro-Life Movement?

    07/06/2026 | 28 mins.
    If you're raising children or influencing the next generation, they are going to inherit one of the most confusing conversations in our culture. Today, we're going to speak about abortion from a biblical worldview, to help them see through the noise and locate the real problem.Most Christians believe they are pro-life. But have we misunderstood what that really means? It's been 4 years since the overturning of Roe v Wade. Has anything really changed? For many years, the abortion debate has been shaped by political campaigns, media narratives, and cultural slogans. In this episode, Roland Warren, CEO of Care Net, challenges us to think more deeply about what it truly means to defend the unborn from a biblical perspective.

    What is Care Net: https://care-net.org

    Who is Roland Warren: https://care-net.org/roland-warren/

    #life #biblicaltruth #christianmotivation #christianparenting #parenting #christian #churchfamily #church #churchlife #faith #faithjourney #prolifegeneration #prolifemovement #biblicalworldview #christianfaith #womenshealth #baby #babylove #netcare
  • The Renton Rathbun Show

    Is Your Child's Faith Is Built on the Wrong Foundation?

    06/29/2026 | 38 mins.
    Every Christian parent wants their children to have a faith that lasts. But what if their confidence in the Bible is built on arguments that aren’t nearly as strong as they thought? What happens when those arguments meant to build their faith actually are used to plant seeds of doubt? In this episode, we explore why the ultimate foundation for trusting Scripture is not changing scientific theories but something much more powerful. If you want to prepare your children to trust God's Word with confidence, you need to hear this episode. Part 1: https://spotifycreators-web.app.link/e/WfkOfMSB13b#evolution #creationism #creation #parenting #parentingadvice #apologetics #christianeducation #christianmotivation #christian #christianparenting #biblicaltruth #biblicalworldview #bible #biblical #origins #faith #biblicalevidence #faithingod #biblicalwisdom
  • The Renton Rathbun Show

    Can We Finally Have an Honest Talk about Evolution??

    06/22/2026 | 29 mins.
    I know we conservative Christians are supposed to reject evolution. However, I don't think we've had a very honest discussion about it yet. No, I don't believe in evolution, but I think we have been sucked up in so much propaganda, I don’t think we really know the real reason we should reject evolution. Join me as I bring on doctor David McKinney who has a PhD in biology to finally have an honest discussion about evolution. This will blow your mind!#CreationVsEvolution#EvolutionDebate#ChristianParenting#BiblicalWorldview#Creationism#OriginsOfLife#OriginsDebate#ChristianApologetics#FaithAndScience#IntelligentDesign#ChristianWorldview#EvidenceForCreation#EvolutionTheory#ParentingInTruth#RentonRathbunShow#EvolutionDebate#CreationVsEvolution#OriginsOfLife#FaithAndScience#EvolutionTheory#Creationism#IntelligentDesign#ChristianApologetics#BiblicalWorldview#ChristianParenting#EvidenceForCreation#ScienceAndFaith#Worldview#OriginsDebate
  • The Renton Rathbun Show

    Aliens: A Crisis for Christians?

    06/15/2026 | 58 mins.
    In a recent interview, Steven Spielberg insinuated that new information about aliens will cause people to question their faith, he said, “What does this do to the fundamental beliefs that many of us have? Is God our God only on this planet? Or is God a god for every system where there’s civilization and intelligent life, and even developing life?” Renton brings on a real fighter pilot Beau Rodgers from the Creation Ministries International to help us discern these new images that are coming out from the government and discuss what's really going on with all this talk about aliens. Are these just a bunch of fabricated stories? Why are politicians talking about “beings from other dimensions”? How are we to respond to all this confusion as Christians?
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About The Renton Rathbun Show
Unscripted, unedited, and raw, the “Renton Rathbun Show” is designed to equip parents and grandparents to defend their families against worldviews that have been raised up against the knowledge of God. Using guest experts and a little bit sarcasm, the Renton Rathbun Show tackles malicious worldviews embedded in social media, movies, gaming, pornography, addiction, politics, education, family relationships and more.
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