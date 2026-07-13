For decades, Christians have fought abortion primarily through politics—elections, legislation, court battles, and political movements. But have we been fighting the right battle in the wrong way?In this episode of The Renton Rathbun Show, Renton sits down with Roland Warren, President and CEO of Care Net, to ask a difficult question: Has politics distorted the pro-life movement and distracted Christians from the role of the church?We discuss why being truly pro-life requires more than voting for the right candidate or passing the right law. It requires strong families, courageous churches, biblical discipleship, support for mothers and fathers, and a community of believers willing to live out the truth that every human life bears the image of God.For Christian parents, this conversation is especially urgent. The next generation is inheriting a deeply confused debate about abortion, human dignity, politics, sexuality, and the value of life. If we want our children to stand for the unborn, we must teach them more than a political position—we must give them a biblical worldview of life, family, responsibility, and the church.What if the greatest hope for defeating abortion is not found in Washington—but in the body of Christ?This is a conversation Christian parents, pastors, and churches cannot afford to ignore.Previous episode: https://spotifycreators-web.app.link/e/P2WKPhR4B4b#prolifegeneration #prolifemovement #prolifegen #abortionlaw #abortiondebate #church #churchfamily #christian #christianity #biblicaltruth #biblical #biblicalwisdom #faith #faithjourney #christianparenting #parenting #parentingadvice #family #christianfaith #christianfamily