Your favorite regs from Robert Kelly's You Know What Dude are back with their own show. Robert Kelly, Luis J. Gomez, Joe List, and Dan Soder join forces and tal...
Comedy
Your favorite regs from Robert Kelly's You Know What Dude are back with their own show. Robert Kelly, Luis J. Gomez, Joe List, and Dan Soder join forces and tal...
  • Airway HPV | The Regz w/ Robert Kelly, Dan Soder, Luis J. Gomez and Joe List Ep #001
    Your favorite regs from Robert Kelly's You Know What Dude are back with their own show. Robert Kelly, Luis J. Gomez, Joe List, and Dan Soder join forces and talk about Dan's humiliating experience at The Blue Room in Springfield, start a feud with Protect Our Parks, call Dr. Drew to find out if you can catch airborne HPV, and so much more. Presented by YKWD and GaS Digital.SOCIALSRobert [email protected] on InstagramLuis J. [email protected] on TwitterJoe [email protected] on [email protected] on InstagramDan [email protected] on instagramSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    8/3/2023
    1:49:47

About The Regz

Your favorite regs from Robert Kelly's You Know What Dude are back with their own show. Robert Kelly, Luis J. Gomez, Joe List, and Dan Soder join forces and talk sh*t about anything that comes to mind with no notes and nothing off limits.
