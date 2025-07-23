Powered by RND
The Regular Update
Taylor Owen & James Neal
ComedySociety & Culture
  • TRU 1 - The First Update
    In the inaugural episode of 'The Regular Update,' hosts James and Taylor launch their long-anticipated podcast. They discuss a variety of topics, catching up on their recent trip to the East Coast, Taylor's gown shopping, and watching Shawshank Redemption on a plane. The duo delves into current pop culture news, touching on Charlie XCX’s wedding and the speculation around Laura Dern potentially joining 'White Lotus.' They talk Scottie Scheffler’s victory at The Open, and Oasis reuniting for a tour. Their TV recap includes deep dives into 'Bachelor in Paradise,' 'The Valley,' and 'Beyond the Villa,' alongside their candid reactions to the shows. The episode wraps up with AMA questions about the couple’s relationship and a playful improv segment featuring James' botched Kyle Cook impression.
About The Regular Update

This is The Regular Update hosted by Taylor Owen and James Neal. A place where regs can join Taylor and James weekly as they discuss popular television shows, films, and what's happening in the zeitgeist!
ComedySociety & CultureTV & FilmTV Reviews

