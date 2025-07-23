TRU 1 - The First Update

In the inaugural episode of 'The Regular Update,' hosts James and Taylor launch their long-anticipated podcast. They discuss a variety of topics, catching up on their recent trip to the East Coast, Taylor's gown shopping, and watching Shawshank Redemption on a plane. The duo delves into current pop culture news, touching on Charlie XCX’s wedding and the speculation around Laura Dern potentially joining 'White Lotus.' They talk Scottie Scheffler’s victory at The Open, and Oasis reuniting for a tour. Their TV recap includes deep dives into 'Bachelor in Paradise,' 'The Valley,' and 'Beyond the Villa,' alongside their candid reactions to the shows. The episode wraps up with AMA questions about the couple’s relationship and a playful improv segment featuring James' botched Kyle Cook impression.