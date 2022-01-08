Are you a "Drive to Survive" fan? Are you new to F1? Are you an established F1 fan who is looking to spice up your stale relationship with the sport? Do you loo... More
THE INAUGURAL RED FLAGS DEBATE Plus Silly Season News Feat. Quick Stop F1
It's The Red Flags vs. Nyasha and Thandie from Quick Stop F1 and we go ALL TWELVE ROUNDS. You won't want to miss this war of the words! We get into Esteban Ocon, Lando Norris, Daniel Ricciardo, and Christian Horner. Plus, YOU KNOW we had to talk about Max vs. Lewis. But we all came together over Thandie's Hebrew school past and the silliest silly season news.Who do you think won this debate?? Vote on our Twitter page: @TheRedFlagsF1.Do yourself a favor and listen to Quick Stop F1.
8/8/2022
1:18:45
HUNGARIAN GP RECAP: What Does Binotto Have on Ferrari?!
Ooops they did it again. They played with our heart. Got lost in the game. Oh baby, baby. We actually had other stuff to talk about besides Ferrari f*cking up YET AGAIN. Like how George Russell may need a little more practice before going all night, could Pierre Gasly be... TOO JACKED?, the uncut gems of F1, Uncle Vettel vs. Uncle Alonso, Christian and Toto during World War II, and Ferrari fans' very specific kink. PS: SORRY FOR MATT'S MIC ISSUES. IT WILL NEVER HAPPEN AGAIN!!!!!!Check out out this week on the No Brakes Podcast!!Follow us on TikTok | Twitter | YouTube | InstagramHelp us go to Austin!!! Venmo & PayPal: @redflagspod
8/1/2022
1:30:11
FRENCH GP RECAP: We're Being Gaslit by Ferrari
There's some unpacking trauma vibes in the first half of the pod and you can thank Ferrari for that BECAUSE THEY KEEP MASSACRING OUR BOY CHARLES LECLERC!!! But the energy shifts once the guys start comparing Mick Schumacher to a potty-trained puppy. We also cover KMag's viking sh*t, what Matt has in common with Lewis Hamilton, and why George Russell is the type of guy that shouldn't listen to this podcast.Check out the guys on Brrrake's French GP Twitch stream.Follow us on TikTok | Twitter | YouTube | Instagram
7/25/2022
1:13:25
Talladega Nights with Jake & Fab from Pitstop
Jake and Fabs from Pitstop join Matt and Brian for movie club! The gang watched and kiiiinda discussed Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby and other topics like why Will Ferrell is the Michael Schumacher of comedy, which driver would win in a fight, what's Tom Cruise's ONLY FLAW, and who's the Ricky Bobby of F1. Plus, we give the Pitstop boys a pop quiz on American motorsports.Listen, we're the the best there is, plain and simple. Cause we wake up in the morning and we PISS EXCELLENCE.Follow us on TikTok | Twitter | YouTube | Instagram
7/18/2022
1:23:54
AUSTRIAN GP RACE RECAP: We Were Scared Too, Charles
The track may have limits but WE DON'T. Brian and Matt talk about the Austrian GP and its sh!tty, sh!tty fans, the Venn diagram of Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel and Larry David, how we know Mick Schumacher listens to the pod, enjoying the schadenfreude of Carlos Dos, and why we love vulnerable kings.Our listeners can try BlueChew FREE for a month and just pay $5 for shipping. Click here to get started (promo code automatically applied).Follow us on TikTok | Twitter | YouTube | Instagram
Are you a "Drive to Survive" fan? Are you new to F1? Are you an established F1 fan who is looking to spice up your stale relationship with the sport? Do you look at what F1 for what it really is... a reality show at 200mph?! Then we're the podcast for you!! Listen to two childhood enemies, turned best friends, turned F1 husbands discuss all the topics you really wanna hear about... like who's the hottest driver, which team principal has the most daddy energy, and so much more. We're The Red Flags! A podcast about Formula 1 podcast for little sluts who live for the drama! Come Listen!