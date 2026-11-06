Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
86 episodes
- Eli and Mike breakdown all the major sports this week as we preview the #Astros vs #Braves, pick every #NFL week 8 game, and react to some #NBA teams hot and cold starts (0:00) - Intro (5:30) - Braves and Astros Keys to Victory (12:00) - #WorldSeries Prediction (16:23) - #Eagles Struggles (31:30) - Week 8 Predictions (52:45) - #NBA Overreactions
NBA Season Preview, NBA Over/Under Odds, Ben Simmons Suspension, NBA Award Predictions10/20/2021 | 1h 48 mins.Eli and Mike are back to talking some #NBA with the season getting started! We give our over/under projections for EVERY NBA Team, discuss #BenSimmons' suspension, and predict each #NBAAward winner! (0:00) - Intro (1:45) - Ben Simmons suspension (13:57) - MVP Predictions (23:10) - ROY Predictions (28:13) - DPOY Predictions (32:07) - MIP Predictions (35:45) - Coach of the Year (39:40) - Atlanta through Charlotte Over/Unders (51:27) - Chicago-Dallas Over/Unders (1:02:14) - Denver-Memphis Over/Unders (1:16:04) - Miami-Sacramento Over/Unders (1:31:05) - Spurs-Wizards Over/Unders
- Eli and Mike discuss Ben Simmons returning to camp, Kyrie Irving being out for the season, John Gruden's emails, and All things NFL!
(0:00) - intro (0:26) - Ben Simmons returns to #Sixers (12:30) - Kyrie will not play for #Nets (19:20) - John Gruden resigns (29:35) - Ravens comeback win (35:19) - Bills blowout Chiefs (40:00) - Steelers bounce back win (44:32) - Eagles upset Panthers (49:55) - Week 6 predictions
More Sports podcasts
Trending Sports podcasts
About The All In Podcast
Eli Cooper and Mike Badzik dive in to all current events, specifically sports, politics, and music. With unique guests and powerful insight, Eli and Mike always go All In.Podcast website
Listen to The All In Podcast, New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The All In Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
The All In Podcast: Podcasts in Family