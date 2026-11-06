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The All In Podcast

All In Network
Sports
The All In Podcast
Latest episode

86 episodes

  • The All In Podcast

    World Series Predictions, NFL Week 8 predictions, NBA Overreactions

    10/27/2021 | 1h 14 mins.
    Eli and Mike breakdown all the major sports this week as we preview the #Astros vs #Braves, pick every #NFL week 8 game, and react to some #NBA teams hot and cold starts (0:00) - Intro (5:30) - Braves and Astros Keys to Victory (12:00) - #WorldSeries Prediction (16:23) - #Eagles Struggles (31:30) - Week 8 Predictions (52:45) - #NBA Overreactions
  • The All In Podcast

    NBA Season Preview, NBA Over/Under Odds, Ben Simmons Suspension, NBA Award Predictions

    10/20/2021 | 1h 48 mins.
    Eli and Mike are back to talking some #NBA with the season getting started! We give our over/under projections for EVERY NBA Team, discuss #BenSimmons' suspension, and predict each #NBAAward winner! (0:00) - Intro (1:45) - Ben Simmons suspension (13:57) - MVP Predictions (23:10) - ROY Predictions (28:13) - DPOY Predictions (32:07) - MIP Predictions (35:45) - Coach of the Year (39:40) - Atlanta through Charlotte Over/Unders (51:27) - Chicago-Dallas Over/Unders (1:02:14) - Denver-Memphis Over/Unders (1:16:04) - Miami-Sacramento Over/Unders (1:31:05) - Spurs-Wizards Over/Unders
  • The All In Podcast

    Ben Simmons Returns, John Gruden resigns, Week 5 Recap

    10/13/2021 | 1h 8 mins.
    Eli and Mike discuss Ben Simmons returning to camp, Kyrie Irving being out for the season, John Gruden's emails, and All things NFL!

    (0:00) - intro (0:26) - Ben Simmons returns to #Sixers (12:30) - Kyrie will not play for #Nets (19:20) - John Gruden resigns (29:35) - Ravens comeback win (35:19) - Bills blowout Chiefs (40:00) - Steelers bounce back win (44:32) - Eagles upset Panthers (49:55) - Week 6 predictions
  • The All In Podcast

    NFL Week 5 Preview Show, Contenders vs Pretenders

    10/08/2021 | 57 mins.
    Mike and Eli are back for episode 75 to preview every NFL game in week 5! We also take a look into the contenders and pretenders so far in the NFL. Tune in to find out where your team may have landed
  • The All In Podcast

    NFL Week 3 Recap and Week 4 preview, and an NFL Panic Meter

    10/01/2021 | 51 mins.
    Eli and Mike breakdown the best games from Week 3 of the NFL season, and preview week 4. And find out our panic level for the Eagles, Steelers, Ravens, and Chiefs!
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About The All In Podcast
Eli Cooper and Mike Badzik dive in to all current events, specifically sports, politics, and music. With unique guests and powerful insight, Eli and Mike always go All In.
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