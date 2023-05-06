Nicholas Crown presents - The Really Rich Podcast. A podcast where Nicholas cuts to the fundamentals underlying success in business, money, and mindset. He's jo... More
Rey Flemings: Buying What Isn’t For Sale, Post Luxury, & Kindness | The Really Rich Podcast - Ep.22
In episode 22 of The Really Rich Podcast with Nicholas Crown, I sit down with Founder, CEO, Investor, YC Alum and ultra-high-net worth service provider; Rey Flemings, of Myria. Following an exit to Apple, Rey began a career providing non-financial services to ultra-high-net worth individuals (UHNWI). That path has led him to Myria, a company designed to serve clients with $100M or more at scale.
Rey is the go-to guy when it comes to villas on the beach, private hangs with the famous, and buying what isn’t for sale. Rey takes a consultative role, guiding these UHNWI to receive what cannot be purchased with money alone.
The Really Rich Podcast with Nicholas Crown: In episode 21 of The Really Rich Podcast, I sit down with Founder, Machine Learning Expert, and Columbia alum; Manav Malhorta, of Blue Onion. Manav and Blue Onion connect massive amounts of data across various systems to inform ecommerce brands. Manav and I talk about the future of AI, technical solutions to business problems, and how companies fumble the small stuff.
5/29/2023
50:41
Tom Bilyeu: Making Billions, Star Wars, & Living Your Passion | The Really Rich Podcast - Ep.20
In episode 20 of The Really Rich Podcast with Nicholas Crown, I have a conversation with Tom Bilyeu, the Founder, CEO, and a renowned figure in the podcasting world, known for his popular show, Impact Theory. After the successful billion-dollar exit from Quest, Tom embarked on a new venture called he called Impact Theory the very next day. This company aims to provide listeners with impactful financial and lifestyle resources on a large scale, empowering them with a positive mindset. Tune in to hear Tom’s insights on his journey with Quest, his thoughts on cyborgs, and his experiences in video game design.
5/22/2023
1:12:07
Arjun Mahadevan: Ignorance is an Edge, Battling for Business, & Building In Public | The Really Rich Podcast - Ep.19
In episode 19 of The Really Rich Podcast, I sit down with Founder, CEO, and Wharton grad; the self-described “Mr. LLC”, Arjun Mahadevan, of Doola. Doola provides business formation services to young companies with a click. Listen to Arjun’s thoughts on asymmetric upside, making it up as you go, and selling it before you build it.
5/15/2023
50:24
Whurley: Quantum Computing, the Future of AI, & Redefining Wealth | The Really Rich Podcast - Ep.18
In episode 18 of The Really Rich Podcast, I sit down with whurley, Founder & CEO of Strangeworks, Venture Capitalist, Eisenhower Fellow and CERN Ambassador. As a quantum computing expert and veteran entrepreneur, whurley has two previous exits to Goldman and Accenture. Strangeworks is his newest company, currently on the road to democratizing quantum compute power. Hear whurley’s speak on the future of AI, educating the next generation, and dealing with hardship.
Nicholas Crown presents - The Really Rich Podcast. A podcast where Nicholas cuts to the fundamentals underlying success in business, money, and mindset. He's joined weekly by a rotating cast of entrepreneurs, thinkers, and doers from all walks of life. The message is the same: get rich by making someone else's life easier.