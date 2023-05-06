The Really Rich Podcast with Nicholas Crown

Arjun Mahadevan: Ignorance is an Edge, Battling for Business, & Building In Public | The Really Rich Podcast - Ep.19

In episode 19 of The Really Rich Podcast, I sit down with Founder, CEO, and Wharton grad; the self-described "Mr. LLC", Arjun Mahadevan, of Doola. Doola provides business formation services to young companies with a click. Listen to Arjun's thoughts on asymmetric upside, making it up as you go, and selling it before you build it. (If you missed episode 18, check it out HERE)