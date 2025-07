About The Real Reality

Brandi Passante is one of the most recognized reality TV stars in the world, anchoring one of the most successful reality shows of all time: Storage Wars. And, now, she’s opening up and helping others to do the same. In each episode of The Real Reality, Brandi sits down with a different notable individual, exploring their unique story, how fame has truly impacted their lives, and what bold visions they have for the future. New episodes every Monday. Want to go deeper? Follow @realrealitypod