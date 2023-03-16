Randy Rainbow is attempting something no one has ever done before: podcasting! Randy embarks on his latest comedic journey with compelling interviews, hilarious... More
24. ERIC MCCORMACK is eating out!
Randy and Paul discuss the remarkable career of Jennifer Holliday. A listener calls in with a touching story about Randy's last cat Mushi. The fabulous Eric McCormack is on the podcast! He discusses playing Will Truman, his return to Broadway, and his new podcast, Eating Out w/ Eric McCormack and Steven Weber! To leave Randy a message go to: https://bit.ly/TheRandyRainbowPodcast Follow the show on IG and YouTube @TheRandyRainbowPodcast Listen to Eating Out w/ Eric McCormack & Steven Weber: apple.co/eatingoutWatch Randy's George Santos parody: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQ5F7fve4N0Get tickets to see Sean Hayes in Goodnight, Oscar: goodnightoscar.com Check out other Hazy Mills Podcasts here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/channel/hazy-mills-productions/id6445694808 For more information about The Randy Rainbow Podcast and other Hazy Mills Podcasts go to HazyMills.com For more information on Randy or to buy tickets to his tour go to: www.randyrainbow.com Host: Randy Rainbow Executive Producers: Randy Rainbow, Rebecca Eisenberg & Todd Milliner Associate Producer: Bobby Rice Coordinator & Researcher: Riley Villiers Consultant: Paul Pecorino Production & Editing by: Rabbit Grin Productions Booking Producer: Emily Cagan Music by: Jesse Kissel Lyrics by: Randy Rainbow Vocal and Musical Arrangements by: Jesse Kissel Theme Music Produced by: Michael J. Moritz Jr.
5/11/2023
49:39
23. ALAN CUMMING screams Randy's name!
Randy and Paul dive deep into their histories. Randy shares the behind the scenes story of his "Adele Dazeem" Grammy moment. A caller asks who makes Paul and Randy starstruck. The gorgeous Alan Cumming is on the show! He discusses his fun fan base, his new movie, and the Broadway cruise. To leave Randy a message go to: https://bit.ly/TheRandyRainbowPodcast Follow the show on IG and YouTube @TheRandyRainbowPodcast To listen to Eating Out With Eric & Steve go to apple.co/eatingout , https://spoti.fi/402AsUU , or wherever you get your podcasts. Check out other Hazy Mills Podcasts here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/channel/hazy-mills-productions/id6445694808 For more information about The Randy Rainbow Podcast and other Hazy Mills Podcasts go to HazyMills.com For more information on Randy or to buy tickets to his tour go to: www.randyrainbow.com Host: Randy Rainbow Executive Producers: Randy Rainbow, Rebecca Eisenberg & Todd Milliner Associate Producer: Bobby Rice Coordinator & Researcher: Riley Villiers Consultant: Paul Pecorino Production & Editing by: Rabbit Grin Productions Booking Producer: Emily Cagan Music by: Jesse Kissel Lyrics by: Randy Rainbow Vocal and Musical Arrangements by: Jesse Kissel Theme Music Produced by: Michael J. Moritz Jr.
4/27/2023
58:49
22. TITUSS BURGESS is ready to top!
Randy and Paul go way back into their memories to discuss their meet cutes they had with the guest today. A caller's question about grandmothers elicits a heartfelt response from Randy. The incomparable Tituss Burgess is on the podcast! He talks about his journey in the industry, the success he's had, and his upcoming broadway musical!To listen to Eating Out With Eric & Steve go to apple.co/eatingout, https://spoti.fi/402AsUU, or wherever you get your podcasts. To leave Randy a message go to: https://bit.ly/TheRandyRainbowPodcast Host: Randy RainbowExecutive Producers: Randy Rainbow, Todd Milliner, & Rebecca EisenbergAssociate Producer: Bobby RiceCoordinator & Researcher: Riley VilliersConsultant: Paul PecorinoProduction & Editing by: Rabbit Grin ProductionsBooking Producer: Emily CaganMusic by: Jesse KisselLyrics by: Randy RainbowVocal and Musical Arrangements by: Jesse KisselTheme Music Produced by: Michael J. Moritz Jr. For more information about The Randy Rainbow Podcast and other Hazy Mills Podcasts go to HazyMills.com For more information on Randy or to buy tickets to his tour go to: www.randyrainbow.com
4/13/2023
1:04:57
21. LUCIE ARNAZ is all grown up!
Randy tells Paul about the Jury Duty summons he gets right before he has to host the Grammys. A caller wants to know what brands of nail polish Randy recommends. Randy loves Lucie Arnaz! She's on the podcast to discuss working with Neil Simon, how she discovered she could sing, and what it was like to grow up with famous parents. To leave Randy a message go to: https://bit.ly/TheRandyRainbowPodcast Host: Randy Rainbow Executive Producers: Randy Rainbow, Rebecca Eisenberg & Todd Milliner Associate Producer: Bobby Rice Coordinator & Researcher: Riley Villiers Production & Editing by: Rabbit Grin Productions Booking Producer: Emily Cagan Music by: Jesse Kissel Lyrics by: Randy Rainbow Vocal and Musical Arrangements by: Jesse Kissel Theme Music Produced by: Michael J. Moritz Jr. For more information about The Randy Rainbow Podcast and other Hazy Mills Podcasts go to HazyMills.com For more information on Randy or to buy tickets to his tour go to: www.randyrainbow.com
3/30/2023
58:19
20. HENRY WINKLER eats his burgers!
Randy shares all the details about his Barbra Streisand encounter. Paul discusses his love of Madonna and his diplomatic thoughts on her career evolution. The nicest man in Hollywood, Henry Winkler, joins the show! He discusses his work on Barry, his beloved children's books, and his thoughts on the state of the world.Watch Randy's parody "Border Lies": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EInIEuNSMrI To leave Randy a message go to: https://bit.ly/TheRandyRainbowPodcast Host: Randy Rainbow Executive Producers: Randy Rainbow, Rebecca Eisenberg & Todd Milliner Associate Producer: Bobby Rice Coordinator & Researcher: Riley Villiers Production & Editing by: Rabbit Grin Productions Booking Producer: Emily Cagan Music by: Jesse Kissel Lyrics by: Randy Rainbow Vocal and Musical Arrangements by: Jesse Kissel Theme Music Produced by: Michael J. Moritz Jr. For more information about The Randy Rainbow Podcast and other Hazy Mills Podcasts go to HazyMills.com For more information on Randy or to buy tickets to his tour go to: www.randyrainbow.com
