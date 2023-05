About The Randy Rainbow Podcast

Randy Rainbow is attempting something no one has ever done before: podcasting! Randy embarks on his latest comedic journey with compelling interviews, hilarious sketches, and show-stopping musical performances. It’s all the Randy you want and less on The Randy Rainbow Podcast! To leave Randy a message go to: https://bit.ly/TheRandyRainbowPodcast Host: Randy Rainbow Executive Producers: Randy Rainbow, Todd Milliner, & Rebecca Eisenberg Associate Producer: Bobby Rice Coordinator & Researcher: Riley Villiers Consultant: Paul Pecorino Production & Editing by: Rabbit Grin Productions Booking Producer: Emily Cagan Music by: Jesse Kissel Lyrics by: Randy Rainbow Vocal and Musical Arrangements by: Jesse Kissel Theme Music Produced by: Michael J. Moritz Jr. For more information on Randy or to buy tickets to his tour go to: www.randyrainbow.com For more information about The Randy Rainbow Podcast and other Hazy Mills Podcasts go to HazyMills.com Formed by Emmy Award winners Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner, Hazy Mills Productions is dedicated to making entertaining, high-quality podcasts with a purpose. From HypochondriActor to The GrimmCast to The Randy Rainbow Podcast, HMP's vision is to be recognized as a leader of innovative, award-winning content while improving the world around us. We laugh. We create. We connect. For podcast sponsorship inquiries please reach out to Nina Cwik at PMM at [email protected] For press inquiries please reach out to Katie Fuchs at Lippin Group at [email protected]