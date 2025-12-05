Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsArtsThe Randoverse
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Randoverse
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Randoverse

Jash Saunders
ArtsPerforming Arts
The Randoverse
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 6
  • INTERMISSION: “The Discontented Pendulum” (1810)
    Step into a quiet detour with a Randoverse Intermission, where older stories from history are lifted out of their centuries and carried into new sound and new light.This episode features “The Discontented Pendulum” (1810), written by Jane Taylor, one of the earliest women in English literature to publish widely under her own name.She wrote in an era when clocks were still wound by hand, children’s literature was just beginning to take shape, and her family’s tiny parables were read aloud by candlelight.Jane is also best known for writing the poem “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star,” and this mechanical fable was part of her mission to create stories that were simple, moral, and surprisingly modern in the way they speak to purpose and patience.Here, the tale is reimagined with my narration, layered sound design,and the 🎵 featured song “Something New (feat. Sarah Kang)” by Anthony Lazaro.A moment to breathe.A moment to wander.Then the reel turns, and we return to The Randoverse…Title: The Discontented PendulumAuthor: Jane Taylor (1783–1824)First Published: 1810, Original Poems for Infant MindsPublic Domain Source: Project Gutenberg (public domain worldwide)Adaptation & Narration: Jash SaundersAudio Production: Cowboy Supernova ProductionsAdaptation © 2025 Cowboy Supernova Productions
    --------  
    9:39
  • “Some Say Goodnight, Others Say I Love You”
    When I was younger, I stayed in houses where “goodnight” meant everything. After long summer days, lightsaber fights, street games of capture-the-flag, biking to the pool, sleepovers, blockbuster runs, running wild with neighborhood kids — a parent would click the light and say it softly. Not “I love you,” but close enough that you felt it anyway, a small, steady kind of care that ended the day just right.In other homes, “I love you” closed the night.Said out loud, just in case.Neither one better, neither one wrong. Just different kinds of honest.This story lives in that in-between.In a quiet coop, where feed falls at 5:03 every evening, two chickens watch the tall one scatter kernels with a rhythm gentler than usual. One sees routine. The other sees meaning, warmth tucked inside a simple gesture, the way some creatures say more in their pauses than in their words.A soft fable about ritual, affection, and the subtle space between what’s spoken and what’s meant.And maybe, if you catch someone’s eye at the right moment, you hear what wasn’t said at all.Featured Song:“Head Up in the Clouds” — Jon Worthy, O.F.C Russell & Kiki HallidayEpisode 4: Some Say Goodnight, Others Say I Love YouFrom The Randoverse: original short fiction brought to life through narration, sound, and stories that land somewhere between the everyday and the quietly extraordinary.
    --------  
    13:05
  • “People Planes”
    When everyone takes to the skies, the last person on the ground finds the real horizon.Featured Song: “Changes” by Jane’s Party. https://music.apple.com/us/album/changes/1784943352?i=1784943353
    --------  
    15:50
  • “Pizza Me Red”
    When the last order leaves the counter, the night still has one more story to tell.It’s strange. It’s warm. It might even make you hungry.Featured Song:🎵 “Swallow” by Ben Reneer (feat. Tell the City)https://music.apple.com/us/album/swallow-feat-tell-the-city-alternate-version/1782235680?i=1782235683
    --------  
    13:19
  • “A Lark in a Darked Park”
    By morning, he sang the sun into waking.But tonight, a curious lark leaves the safety of daylight to chase the song of the night.What he finds is wonder.What follows… has wings.A quiet fable about fear, flight, and the hush that holds its own kind of music.From The Randoverse.Featured Song:“By Your Side” by Justin Leehttps://music.apple.com/us/album/by-your-side/1627815994?i=1627816266—Personal Note from the Creator:I wrote the earliest version of this story back in 2011, during a season of quiet searching. I was in college, not yet sure what I was there for, and most afternoons I’d go for a jog through the park near home. Sometimes to think, sometimes just to get away from thinking. It was a place I’d go on runs with my sister, where we’d sneak up to the little league fields to watch games, dare each other to complete ridiculous tasks we called Summer Promises, then follow the trails through the woods to spot animals, ending the evening with smoothies.The park at dusk was golden and glowing, and if you ran long enough, you’d find the cool spots too: pockets of chilled air tucked into groves of grass along the trail. We didn’t have much money. Just hopes, dreams, and time to wander. And there was always something new to discover on that path.Back then, I was obsessed with the sky, astronomy, stars, questions bigger than myself. That edge-of-evening magic, when the day hasn’t fully ended and the night hasn’t yet begun, always felt like an invitation. This story came from that feeling. From the part of me that wanted to fly, even if I didn’t know how. And honestly… I’m still figuring it out.—Jash
    --------  
    11:28

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About The Randoverse

Strange stories. Offbeat poems. Cosmic detours. The Randoverse is an independent storytelling show that blurs the line between the heartfelt and the absurd—sometimes both at once. Each episode explores original tales written and sound-designed by Jash Saunders, where tone shifts like weather and wonder takes the wheel. A Cowboy Supernova Production. Vol 1. begins in 2025. Rate, follow, and leave a review.
Podcast website
ArtsPerforming Arts

Listen to The Randoverse, Fresh Air and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.0.7 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/5/2025 - 4:41:37 PM