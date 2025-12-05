“A Lark in a Darked Park”

By morning, he sang the sun into waking.But tonight, a curious lark leaves the safety of daylight to chase the song of the night.What he finds is wonder.What follows… has wings.A quiet fable about fear, flight, and the hush that holds its own kind of music.From The Randoverse.Featured Song:“By Your Side” by Justin Leehttps://music.apple.com/us/album/by-your-side/1627815994?i=1627816266—Personal Note from the Creator:I wrote the earliest version of this story back in 2011, during a season of quiet searching. I was in college, not yet sure what I was there for, and most afternoons I’d go for a jog through the park near home. Sometimes to think, sometimes just to get away from thinking. It was a place I’d go on runs with my sister, where we’d sneak up to the little league fields to watch games, dare each other to complete ridiculous tasks we called Summer Promises, then follow the trails through the woods to spot animals, ending the evening with smoothies.The park at dusk was golden and glowing, and if you ran long enough, you’d find the cool spots too: pockets of chilled air tucked into groves of grass along the trail. We didn’t have much money. Just hopes, dreams, and time to wander. And there was always something new to discover on that path.Back then, I was obsessed with the sky, astronomy, stars, questions bigger than myself. That edge-of-evening magic, when the day hasn’t fully ended and the night hasn’t yet begun, always felt like an invitation. This story came from that feeling. From the part of me that wanted to fly, even if I didn’t know how. And honestly… I’m still figuring it out.—Jash