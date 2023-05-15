The Radical Christian Life with Doug and Paula

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Doug and Paula Ley
Through this podcast, Doug and Paula Ley discuss living the Radical Christian Life; no matter the call, no matter the cost. For more information or to contact u... More
Through this podcast, Doug and Paula Ley discuss living the Radical Christian Life; no matter the call, no matter the cost. For more information or to contact u... More

  EP 112 - Will the Messiah Reign on Earth?
    Wrapping up their series on the seven feasts of Leviticus 23, Doug & Paula argue for the literal fulfillment of the Feast of Tabernacles. Take a listen and see how Jesus will win on earth in the end!-Feel free to email us with any questions at [email protected] or for more information check out our website at https://servingbeyondborders.org
    5/29/2023
    37:26
  EP 111 - Sons & Daughters of God Pt 1
    Bonus Podcast! Doug and Paula begin a news series and discussion on what it means to be a good son or daughter. Tune in to have a listen.-Feel free to email us with any questions at [email protected] or for more information check out our website at https://servingbeyondborders.org
    5/28/2023
    31:15
  EP 110 - Dispensationalism is NOT a Curse Word! Pt 2
    In their continued discussion on this controversial topic, Doug & Paula show from the Scriptures why they hold to the Sine Qua Non of dispensationalism. Take a listen and hear the joy in their voices!-Feel free to email us with any questions at [email protected] or for more information check out our website at https://servingbeyondborders.org
    5/22/2023
    29:58
  EP 109 Dispensationalism is NOT a Curse Word! Pt 1
    One of the more controversial words in discussions about prophecy is dispensationalism. But why? Doug & Paula are not afraid to use this word if understood correctly. Take a listen and find out why.-Feel free to email us with any questions at [email protected] or for more information check out our website at https://servingbeyondborders.org
    5/15/2023
    31:27
  EP 108 The Great Tribulation
    Will things get better? Doug & Paula love to say, "The Best is Yet to Come!" Is that true in light of Jesus saying there will be a Great Tribulation? Take a listen and see how we can look to the future with peace knowing destruction is coming.-Feel free to email us with any questions at [email protected] or for more information check out our website at https://servingbeyondborders.org
    5/8/2023
    32:47

About The Radical Christian Life with Doug and Paula

Through this podcast, Doug and Paula Ley discuss living the Radical Christian Life; no matter the call, no matter the cost. For more information or to contact us visit our website at Servingbeyondborders.org
