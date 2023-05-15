Through this podcast, Doug and Paula Ley discuss living the Radical Christian Life; no matter the call, no matter the cost. For more information or to contact u... More
Available Episodes
5 of 112
EP 112 - Will the Messiah Reign on Earth?
Wrapping up their series on the seven feasts of Leviticus 23, Doug & Paula argue for the literal fulfillment of the Feast of Tabernacles. Take a listen and see how Jesus will win on earth in the end!-Feel free to email us with any questions at [email protected] or for more information check out our website at https://servingbeyondborders.org-Follow us on:Instagram - @servingbeyondbordersYouTube - Serving Beyond BordersFacebook - Serving Beyond Borders-"For even the Son of Man did not come to be served but to serve. . ." Mark 10:45-LISTEN HERE: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-radical-christian-life-with-doug-and-paula/id1562355832-#podcast #podcasting #podcasts #spotify #applepodcast #podcaster #podcastshow #itunes #interview #newpodcast #spotifypodcast #missions #jesus #god #love #bible #faith #jesuschrist #christian #church #christ #gospel #holyspirit #prayer #christianity #pray #godisgood #bibleverse #hope #worship #amen #jesuslovesyou #theradicalchristianlife
5/29/2023
37:26
EP 111 - Sons & Daughters of God Pt 1
Bonus Podcast! Doug and Paula begin a news series and discussion on what it means to be a good son or daughter. Tune in to have a listen.-Feel free to email us with any questions at [email protected] or for more information check out our website at https://servingbeyondborders.org-Follow us on:Instagram - @servingbeyondbordersYouTube - Serving Beyond BordersFacebook - Serving Beyond Borders-"For even the Son of Man did not come to be served but to serve. . ." Mark 10:45-LISTEN HERE: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-radical-christian-life-with-doug-and-paula/id1562355832-#podcast #podcasting #podcasts #spotify #applepodcast #podcaster #podcastshow #itunes #interview #newpodcast #spotifypodcast #missions #jesus #god #love #bible #faith #jesuschrist #christian #church #christ #gospel #holyspirit #prayer #christianity #pray #godisgood #bibleverse #hope #worship #amen #jesuslovesyou #theradicalchristianlife
5/28/2023
31:15
EP 110 - Dispensationalism is NOT a Curse Word! Pt 2
In their continued discussion on this controversial topic, Doug & Paula show from the Scriptures why they hold to the Sine Qua Non of dispensationalism. Take a listen and hear the joy in their voices!-Feel free to email us with any questions at [email protected] or for more information check out our website at https://servingbeyondborders.org-Follow us on:Instagram - @servingbeyondbordersYouTube - Serving Beyond BordersFacebook - Serving Beyond Borders-"For even the Son of Man did not come to be served but to serve. . ." Mark 10:45-LISTEN HERE: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-radical-christian-life-with-doug-and-paula/id1562355832-#podcast #podcasting #podcasts #spotify #applepodcast #podcaster #podcastshow #itunes #interview #newpodcast #spotifypodcast #missions #jesus #god #love #bible #faith #jesuschrist #christian #church #christ #gospel #holyspirit #prayer #christianity #pray #godisgood #bibleverse #hope #worship #amen #jesuslovesyou #theradicalchristianlife
5/22/2023
29:58
EP 109 Dispensationalism is NOT a Curse Word! Pt 1
One of the more controversial words in discussions about prophecy is dispensationalism. But why? Doug & Paula are not afraid to use this word if understood correctly. Take a listen and find out why.-Feel free to email us with any questions at [email protected] or for more information check out our website at https://servingbeyondborders.org-Follow us on:Instagram - @servingbeyondbordersYouTube - Serving Beyond BordersFacebook - Serving Beyond Borders-"For even the Son of Man did not come to be served but to serve. . ." Mark 10:45-PODCAST LINKED HERE: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-radical-christian-life-with-doug-and-paula/id1562355832#podcast #podcasting #podcasts #spotify #applepodcast #podcaster #interview #newpodcast #spotifypodcast #missions #jesus #god #love #bible #faith #jesuschrist #christian #church #christ #gospel #holyspirit #prayer #christianity #pray #theradicalchristianlife
5/15/2023
31:27
EP 108 The Great Tribulation
Will things get better? Doug & Paula love to say, “The Best is Yet to Come!” Is that true in light of Jesus saying there will be a Great Tribulation? Take a listen and see how we can look to the future with peace knowing destruction is coming.-Feel free to email us with any questions at [email protected] or for more information check out our website at https://servingbeyondborders.org-Follow us on:Instagram - @servingbeyondbordersYouTube - Serving Beyond BordersFacebook - Serving Beyond Borders-"For even the Son of Man did not come to be served but to serve. . ." Mark 10:45-LISTEN HERE: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-radical-christian-life-with-doug-and-paula/id1562355832-#podcast #podcasting #podcasts #spotify #applepodcast #podcaster #podcastshow #itunes #interview #newpodcast #spotifypodcast #missions #jesus #god #love #bible #faith #jesuschrist #christian #church #christ #gospel #holyspirit #prayer #christianity #pray #godisgood #bibleverse #hope #worship #amen #jesuslovesyou #theradicalchristianlife
About The Radical Christian Life with Doug and Paula
Through this podcast, Doug and Paula Ley discuss living the Radical Christian Life; no matter the call, no matter the cost. For more information or to contact us visit our website at Servingbeyondborders.org