Come hang with your favorite Queer Mommy and Zaddy as we break down all things parenting, relationships and life without a filter. Jess is the stable friend you... More
Communication Is Key- THE QUEER SOCIAL #004
Vulnerability is power! In this episode we discuss prioritizing yourself post baby, gray hairs, jealousy, not holding yourself back form experiencing life to it's fullest and to top it all off we breakdown communication and the importance it has in a relationship. It's a rollercoaster of emotions, join us as we unpack it all.
5/3/2023
46:14
Why We Chose Farm Life- THE QUEER SOCIAL #003
Join us on the couch while we talk about why we chose farm life, why Jess didn't make the high school volleyball team and how our personalities completely change while playing Mario Kart.
4/19/2023
41:28
Queer Dating (in West Hollywood)- THE QUEER SOCIAL #002
Hang with us as we break down what it's like to date in the queer community, learning about "hey mama's" and weird unnecessary vibes from fellow gays. There's lots to unpack here, have a seat.
4/5/2023
36:42
GET TO KNOW US Q&A- THE QUEER SOCIAL #001
Lots of your questions about Jess and Andie answered! You'll be sure to take a few things away from this video. First things first, Hooters might not be a great first date pick if you're trying to woo your girl.... and second, Uhaul lesbian success stories exist and we are living proof. Listen to find out more juicy details, you won't be sorry.
3/23/2023
55:36
The Traitors US Q&A with Andie/ THE QUEER SOCIAL (Special Edition Episode)
As The Queer Social makes it's way to the digital world, we're kicking it off with a fun little Traitors Q&A with Andie Vanacore- who happens to be the co-host of this podcast. If you don't want spoilers, I suggest you run to Peacock TV and binge The Traitors US first before pressing play. In this episode we answer some of the viewer's most burning questions, let's get into it!
