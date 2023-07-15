Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast The Purposeful Lab
Dan Kuebler & Catherine Hadro
Science
Available Episodes

  • Introducing the Purposeful Lab
    In this introductory episode, biologist Dan Kuebler and journalist Catherine Hadro present an overview of the topics they'll explore in Season 1. Dan shares his journey from an English major to a molecular biologist, driven by the search for answers to life's big questions.  Catherine describes the unique collaboration between a scientist and journalist as they delve into the profound truths of our universe. Join them in The Purposeful Lab as they explore the story arc from the origins of the universe, to the emergence of life on Earth, to consciousness and free will all in their search for meaning and purpose.  Embark on this exploration of life's biggest questions.To learn more visit: http://www.magiscenter.com/purposeful-universe
    7/12/2023
    33:21

About The Purposeful Lab

The Purposeful Lab is a Magis Center podcast exploring purpose in the universe and purpose in your life.  Biologist Dr. Dan Kuebler and journalist Catherine Hadro team up to delve into the issues that impact our understanding of God, the cosmos, and ourselves. Guests include leading scientists, philosophers, and theologians.
Podcast website

