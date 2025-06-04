Powered by RND
The Pudding Pals
The Pudding Pals

Danielle Marco, Jordyn Siegel, Glen Gottlieb
  • Snack Time Struggles & Broccoli Bribes
    Let's be real, getting kids to eat healthy can feel like negotiating with tiny, irrational food critics. In this episode, we're talking to Daniella Monet. Mom, wellness advocate, and queen of keeping it real. We'll cover everything from the art of sneaking veggies into mac and cheese to decoding those "all-natural" fruit snacks. No shame, no pressure, just real talk about feeding our kids without losing our minds ( and our wallets).Hosts: Danielle, Marco, Jordyn Siegel, Staci Pearlman, Alexxa Corben, Stephanie GolditchGuest: Daniella Monet
    36:11
  • Your Vibe is Your Tribe: Meet the Pudding Pals
    In this episode, we’re pulling back the curtain on the chaos, the connection, and the cocktails that brought 9 moms together. We’re raw, real, a little out of control, and proud of it. Get to know the Pudding Pals: the unfiltered crew that laughs through the meltdowns, overshares like pros, and proves that your mom tribe really can be your lifeline (and your group chat goldmine).Hosts: Danielle Marco, Jordyn Siegel, Staci Pearlman, Alexxa Corben, Stephanie Golditch, Ashley Dadon, Heather Frimmer, Rachel Bunch, Deanna Heller
About The Pudding Pals

From the Executive Producer of Keeping Up with the Kardashians comes The Pudding Pals Podcast. 9 unhinged moms, no filter, total chaos.
