Your Vibe is Your Tribe: Meet the Pudding Pals

In this episode, we’re pulling back the curtain on the chaos, the connection, and the cocktails that brought 9 moms together. We’re raw, real, a little out of control, and proud of it. Get to know the Pudding Pals: the unfiltered crew that laughs through the meltdowns, overshares like pros, and proves that your mom tribe really can be your lifeline (and your group chat goldmine).Hosts: Danielle Marco, Jordyn Siegel, Staci Pearlman, Alexxa Corben, Stephanie Golditch, Ashley Dadon, Heather Frimmer, Rachel Bunch, Deanna Heller