The Public Sector Show by TechTables

#217: Supercharging Cyber Resiliency — How Texas Cities Achieve Enterprise-Level Security [2025 TAGITM]

Episode Highlights

What if cybersecurity in government isn't about buying the newest tools — but trusted relationships, shared intelligence, and grassroots innovation?

In this episode, four Texas public sector leaders share how local governments are building enterprise-level resilience without enterprise budgets. From 27 innovation awards in the City of Seguin (and counting — Shane scored #27 mid-interview), to mutual aid agreements replacing $40K emergency response contracts, to AI solutions that collapse months of compliance work into hours — this is a masterclass in trust-powered transformation.

You'll hear how the TAGITM community launched a secure statewide Data Collective (don't worry — Eric double-checked the security for everyone), how a Cohesity box landed in a city office just two days after the PO was signed (Jody may or may not have had it ready in the trunk), and why the best IT decisions aren't always about cost — but collaboration, community, and a few Hawaiian shirts.

(00:45) "We're Calling on you, Rishma!" — Shane's Shoutout to Las Vegas Airport CIO
(03:00) 27 Innovation Awards (and Counting): How Shane's Rural Team Built Big-City Security
(06:00) Data vs. Cyber Resiliency: The 2016 Shift That Changed Everything
(11:00) Degrees & Certs: From Zero to 13 Degrees and 27 Certs in a Small Texas Team
(13:00) Data Collective: How Texas Cities Built a Secure, Peer-Driven Vendor Intelligence Platform
(17:00) Mutual Aid Agreements: How 15+ Cities Replaced $40K Emergency Contracts
(34:00) RAG in Action: How AI Cut Compliance Work From Months to Hours
(43:00) No-Brainer Decisions: When User Experience Beats Price

Featuring

Shane McDaniel, Chief Information Officer & TAGITM President, City of Seguin
Tony Gonzalez, IT Director & Past TAGITM President, City of New Braunfels
Eric Matthews, Chief Information Officer, City of Allen
Marlin McFate, CTO & CISO for Public Sector, Cohesity

Links Mentioned

TAGITM - Serving as the premier organization for government technology professionals in Texas
Cohesity - Modern data security and management for local government. Protect against ransomware and other cyber threats. Manage local government agency data securely and effectively.

🔥 Want more from the 2025 TAGITM Podcast Tour? Check out 2 other binge-worthy episodes you can't miss.

#213: How TxDOT's AI Cut Crashes 29% — Plus Austin's Multi-Agency Crisis Response
#215: CapMetro Built AI So Human Callers Can't Tell + How Austin Put Data Stewardship Before AI Hype + UTSA's "Humble, Hungry, Kind" Culture
