The Public Sector Show by TechTables

Joe Toste
GovernmentTechnology
The Public Sector Show by TechTables
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 132
  • #217: Supercharging Cyber Resiliency — How Texas Cities Achieve Enterprise-Level Security
    #217: Supercharging Cyber Resiliency — How Texas Cities Achieve Enterprise-Level Security [2025 TAGITM]Episode HighlightsWhat if cybersecurity in government isn’t about buying the newest tools — but trusted relationships, shared intelligence, and grassroots innovation?In this episode, four Texas public sector leaders share how local governments are building enterprise-level resilience without enterprise budgets. From 27 innovation awards in the City of Seguin (and counting — Shane scored #27 mid-interview), to mutual aid agreements replacing $40K emergency response contracts, to AI solutions that collapse months of compliance work into hours — this is a masterclass in trust-powered transformation.You’ll hear how the TAGITM community launched a secure statewide Data Collective (don’t worry — Eric double-checked the security for everyone), how a Cohesity box landed in a city office just two days after the PO was signed (Jody may or may not have had it ready in the trunk), and why the best IT decisions aren’t always about cost — but collaboration, community, and a few Hawaiian shirts.(00:45) “We’re Calling on you, Rishma!” — Shane’s Shoutout to Las Vegas Airport CIO(03:00) 27 Innovation Awards (and Counting): How Shane’s Rural Team Built Big-City Security(06:00) Data vs. Cyber Resiliency: The 2016 Shift That Changed Everything(11:00) Degrees & Certs: From Zero to 13 Degrees and 27 Certs in a Small Texas Team(13:00) Data Collective: How Texas Cities Built a Secure, Peer-Driven Vendor Intelligence Platform(17:00) Mutual Aid Agreements: How 15+ Cities Replaced $40K Emergency Contracts(34:00) RAG in Action: How AI Cut Compliance Work From Months to Hours(43:00) No-Brainer Decisions: When User Experience Beats PriceFeaturingShane McDaniel, Chief Information Officer & TAGITM President, City of SeguinTony Gonzalez, IT Director & Past TAGITM President, City of New BraunfelsEric Matthews, Chief Information Officer, City of AllenMarlin McFate, CTO & CISO for Public Sector, CohesityLinks MentionedTAGITM - Serving as the premier organization for government technology professionals in TexasCohesity - Modern data security and management for local government. Protect against ransomware and other cyber threats. Manage local government agency data securely and effectively.🔥 Want more from the 2025 TAGITM Podcast Tour? Check out 2 other binge-worthy episodes you can’t miss.#213: How TxDOT's AI Cut Crashes 29% — Plus Austin's Multi-Agency Crisis Response#215: CapMetro Built AI So Human Callers Can’t Tell + How Austin Put Data Stewardship Before AI Hype + UTSA’s “Humble, Hungry, Kind” CultureBrought to you by:SentinelOne—Learn how SentinelOne empowers this state to stay secure.Verizon Frontline—The advanced network that keeps first responders connected when it matters most.Carahsoft—The Trusted Public Sector IT Solutions Provider™, supports government agencies and education/healthcare markets. Contact your Carahsoft rep today to access special discount pricing exclusively through the TechTables + Carahsoft partnership!Connect🤝 Connect on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jtoste/🐦 Connect on Twitter: https://x.com/thejoetoste🏛️ Follow on LinkedIn Company: https://www.linkedin.com/company/techtables/📽️ Subscribe here: ‪ https://www.youtube.com/@techtablesWhenever you’re ready, there are 3 ways you can connect with TechTables:1. 📬 The TechTables Newsletter: Join our thriving community of senior technology leaders by subscribing to the TechTables Newsletter. Gain early access to the latest episodes, industry insights, and exclusive event updates.Join now: https://www.techtables.com/2. 🤝 The Collaboratory: The Exclusive Peer Network for Senior Technology Leaders in Public Sector, nationwide. The Collaboratory is a 100% Public Sector, Vendor-Free Private Community where you can connect, share strategies, and drive innovation alongside peers through monthly virtual meetings and our annual national event.CXOs Only Join Now: The Collaboratory: https://www.techtables.com/collaboratory3. 🤝 The Better Together Series: a virtual podcast series where TechTables partners with leading CXOs and vendor partners for candid conversations that showcase real-world solutions, spark innovation, and drive industry action. Email me at [email protected] Get full access to TechTables at techtables.substack.com/subscribe
    --------  
    48:29
  • #216: From Coast Guard to CIO — Craig Hopkins on Purpose-Driven Leadership in San Antonio
    #216: From Coast Guard to CIO — Craig Hopkins on Purpose-Driven Leadership in San AntonioEpisode HighlightsWhat if the secret to transformational leadership isn’t being the smartest person in the room, but being the “humble gardener” who grows others? In this episode, San Antonio CIO Craig Hopkins shares why “we’re not IT professionals, we’re operational leaders,” how small behaviors compound into culture, and what it really means to build teams with purpose. From Team of Teams to One Mission, this episode is packed with practical frameworks — a true masterclass in purpose-driven leadership.(02:00) From Coast Guard to CIO: Finding Purpose in Service(04:00) USAA’s 20-Year Leadership Lab: Five Careers, One Company(08:00) A Costly Lesson at Sea: How Tragedy Shaped Craig’s View of Leadership(14:00) Team of Teams: New Rules of Engagement for a Complex World(16:00) One Mission: How Leaders Unite a Team of Teams(19:00) Behaviors → Character → Culture: How Small Actions Shape Organizations (for Better or Worse)(25:00) The Humble Gardener: Why Great CIOs Cultivate People, Not Control ThemLinks MentionedTeam of Teams: New Rules of Engagement for a Complex World by General Stanley McChrystalOne Mission: How Leaders Build a Team of Teams by Chris Fussell🔥 Want more from the 2024 Houston Podcast Tour? Check out four binge-worthy episodes you can’t miss.#208: Texas County Women Leading 6M+ Residents: From Flooded Data Centers to AI Innovation Lab to Building Unbreakable Teams#205: From Hurricane Harvey to Beryl: Houston's "One Family" Emergency Response#204: Why Texas DMV Chose $6M in Planning Over $150M (Plus TDLR's 25-Program Modernization)#203: UHCL's 6-Week Leadership Pivot + AI Student Concierge + NASA Innovation CultureWhenever you’re ready, there are 3 ways you can connect with TechTables:1. 📬 The TechTables Newsletter: Get early access to new episodes, insights, and event updates — straight to your inbox.Join now: https://www.techtables.com/2. 🤝 The Collaboratory: The Exclusive Peer Network for Senior Technology Leaders in Public Sector, nationwide. The Collaboratory is a 100% Public Sector, Vendor-Free Private Community where you can connect, share strategies, and drive innovation alongside peers through monthly virtual meetings and our annual national event.Learn more: https://techtables.com/collaboratory3. 🤝 The Better Together Virtual Series: Where CXOs and partners solve real challenges, share lessons learned, and spark innovation — together.Join companies like Dell, SentinelOne, Polimorphic, and more that are joining the conversation.📧 Interested? Email Joe at ⁠[email protected] to you by:SentinelOne—Learn how SentinelOne empowers this state to stay secure.Verizon Frontline—The advanced network that keeps first responders connected when it matters most.Carahsoft—The Trusted Public Sector IT Solutions Provider™, supports government agencies and education/healthcare markets. Contact your Carahsoft rep today to access special discount pricing exclusively through the TechTables + Carahsoft partnership!Connect🤝 Connect on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jtoste/🐦 Connect on Twitter: https://x.com/thejoetoste🏛️ Follow on LinkedIn Company: https://www.linkedin.com/company/techtables/📽️ Subscribe here: ‪ https://www.youtube.com/@techtables Get full access to TechTables at techtables.substack.com/subscribe
    --------  
    28:09
  • #215: CapMetro Built AI So Human Callers Can’t Tell + How Austin Put Data Stewardship Before AI Hype + UTSA’s “Humble, Hungry, Kind” Culture — All With Limited Resources
    #215: CapMetro Built AI So Human Callers Can’t Tell + How Austin Put Data Stewardship Before AI Hype + UTSA’s “Humble, Hungry, Kind” Culture — All With Limited Resources [2025 TAGITM]Brought to you by:SentinelOne—Learn how SentinelOne empowers this state to stay secure.Verizon Frontline—The advanced network that keeps first responders connected when it matters most.Carahsoft—The Trusted Public Sector IT Solutions Provider™, supports government agencies and education/healthcare markets. Contact your Carahsoft rep today to access special discount pricing exclusively through the TechTables + Carahsoft partnership!Featuring:Tanya Acevedo, Senior Vice President and CIO, CapMetroKendra Ketchum, VP for Information Management & Technology, The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA)Kerrica Laake, Chief Information Officer, City of AustinChris Stewart, Chief Technology Officer, Freeit Data Solutions (former CIO, City of Austin)What You’ll Learn:How Austin's CIO built career pathways from college intern to executive leadership over 33 years, creating high school Shark Tank programs and veteran transition pipelines that solve the government talent crisisWhy CapMetro's paratransit AI agent sounds so human that special needs riders can't tell the difference—and how it already knows their eligibility and service history before they finish speakingHow a simple homeless services app discovered 40% hidden capacity in existing lockers, helping vulnerable citizens store belongings safely during job interviews instead of hiding them in bushesUTSA's "hungry, humble, kind" framework that transformed 9 out of 11 frustrated leaders into collaborative innovators using Working Genius assessments and intentional failure policiesWhy Tanya's team failed twice on the same project before breakthrough success, and how transparent budget conversations about declining sales tax revenue actually strengthened team creativity and resource optimizationHow FreeIT Data partners with resource-constrained counties and cities to deliver the same technology solutions that large organizations require, but with creative collaboration that leverages vendor partnerships when budgets are tightTimestamps(03:00) From College Intern to CIO: Kerrica's 33-Year Austin Journey(05:00) Integrity and Accountability Crisis: Rebuilding Trust in Government IT(08:00) High School Shark Tank: Building Tomorrow's Government Tech Talent(11:00) Hungry, Humble, Kind: UTSA's Team Transformation Framework(16:00) 9 of 11 Leaders Frustrated: Working Genius Assessment Breakthrough(23:00) Austin's First Technology Conference: Breaking Down 30-Year Silos(26:00) Data Stewardship Before AI: Why Foundation Matters More Than Hype(33:00) Breaking "Always Done It This Way": Culture vs. Strategy Battle(36:00) AI Factory Framework: UTSA's Governance-First Automation Approach(39:00) AI So Human You Can't Tell: CapMetro's Mind-Blowing Paratransit Agent(44:00) Resource-Constrained Partners: FreeIT Data's Creative Government SolutionsConnect🤝 Connect on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jtoste/🐦 Connect on Twitter: https://x.com/thejoetoste🏛️ Follow on LinkedIn Company: https://www.linkedin.com/company/techtables/📽️ Subscribe here: ‪ https://www.youtube.com/@techtablesWhenever you’re ready, there are 3 ways you can connect with TechTables:1. 📬 The TechTables Newsletter: Get early access to new episodes, insights, and event updates — straight to your inbox.Join now: https://www.techtables.com/2. 🤝 The Collaboratory: The Exclusive Peer Network for Senior Technology Leaders in Public Sector, nationwide. The Collaboratory is a 100% Public Sector, Vendor-Free Private Community where you can connect, share strategies, and drive innovation alongside peers through monthly virtual meetings and our annual national event.CXOs Only Join Now: The Collaboratory: https://www.techtables.com/collaboratory3. 🤝 The Better Together Series: a virtual podcast series where TechTables partners with leading CXOs and vendor partners for candid conversations that showcase real-world solutions, spark innovation, and drive industry action. Email me at [email protected] Get full access to TechTables at techtables.substack.com/subscribe
    --------  
    47:35
  • #213: How 3 Texas Women CIOs Orchestrate Change — From TxDOT's 29% Crash-Reducing AI to CapMetro & Austin Breaking Silos
    #213: How 3 Texas Women CIOs Orchestrate Change — From TxDOT's 29% Crash-Reducing AI to CapMetro & Austin Breaking Silos [2025 TAGITM Live Podcast Tour]Brought to you by:SentinelOne—Learn how SentinelOne empowers this state to stay secure.Verizon Frontline—The advanced network that keeps first responders connected when it matters most.Carahsoft—The Trusted Public Sector IT Solutions Provider™, supports government agencies and education/healthcare markets. Contact your Carahsoft rep today to access special discount pricing exclusively through the TechTables + Carahsoft partnership!Featuring:Kerrica Laake, Chief Information Officer, City of AustinAnh Selissen, Chief Information Officer, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT)Tanya Acevedo, Senior Vice President and CIO, CapMetroStephanie Weber, Industry Leader, State and Local Government and Higher Ed AppianWhat You’ll Learn:Breaking Silos from the Inside Out — How Kerrica's 33-year climb from city intern to CIO taught her that real transformation starts with asking "why" at every level, and why pairing IT with city executives through Austin's Business Relationship Program rewired decades of entrenched silos.Triple-Crisis Leadership at TxDOT — How Anh navigated a reorg, COVID, and ransomware attacks while launching crash-predictive AI that spots stranded vehicles before secondary collisions occur — delivering a 29% statewide reduction in secondary crashes across construction zones.Turning Financial Crisis into Transit Innovation — How Tanya's transparent leadership during a sales tax shortfall inspired cross-training initiatives that birthed $1.75 fully integrated trip planning — allowing CapMetro to directly compete with expensive, unreliable rideshare.Unified Emergency Response in Action — How Austin's women CIOs orchestrated city, state, and transit agencies in one CTEC center, creating a coordinated crisis response model.How Appian-Powered Orchestration Connects Human Services End-to-End — Linking housing assistance, food programs, and job services so no resident falls through the cracks.Why Leading Agencies Choose Process Improvement Over "Efficiency" — How component-driven approaches help departments work smarter with existing systems instead of costly rip-and-replace projects that disrupt operations.Timestamps(01:00) 33-Year Orchestration: From City Intern to Silo-Breaking CIO Leadership(02:00) Breaking Departmental Silos: Business Relationship Program Pairs IT with City Executives(04:00) Crisis as Catalyst: CapMetro's Transparent Response to Sales Tax Decline(06:00) Triple Crisis Orchestration: Surviving Reorg + COVID + Ransomware at TxDOT(13:00) Crash-Reducing AI in Action: 29% Secondary Crash Reduction Through Predictive Analytics(17:00) Transit Orchestration: $1.75 Multi-Mode Integration That Competes with Uber(21:00) CTEC Center Model: Orchestrating City, State & Transit for Emergency Response(24:00) Change Management Strategy: Applying "Weakest Link" Principles Across Organizations(28:00) AI Orchestration Framework: Ethical Pilot Programs Over Shiny Technology(32:00) Legacy System Orchestration: Innovation Labs That Modernize While Preserving FunctionConnect🤝 Connect on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jtoste/🐦 Connect on Twitter: https://x.com/thejoetoste🏛️ Follow on LinkedIn Company: https://www.linkedin.com/company/techtables/📽️ Subscribe here: ‪ https://www.youtube.com/@techtablesWhenever you’re ready, there are 3 ways you can connect with TechTables:1. 📬 The TechTables Newsletter: Join our thriving community of senior technology leaders by subscribing to the TechTables Newsletter. Gain early access to the latest episodes, industry insights, and exclusive event updates.Join now: https://www.techtables.com/2. 🤝 The Collaboratory: The Exclusive Peer Network for Senior Technology Leaders in Public Sector, nationwide. The Collaboratory is a 100% Public Sector, Vendor-Free Private Community where you can connect, share strategies, and drive innovation alongside peers through monthly virtual meetings and our annual national event.CXOs Only Join Now: The Collaboratory: https://www.techtables.com/collaboratory3. 🤝 The Better Together Series: a virtual podcast series where TechTables partners with leading CXOs and vendor partners for candid conversations that showcase real-world solutions, spark innovation, and drive industry action. Email me at [email protected] Get full access to TechTables at techtables.substack.com/subscribe
    --------  
    39:24
  • #212: From COBOL to Salesforce: Washington State Liquor Board’s 9-Year, Multi-Million Modernization + Army Leadership Lessons
    #212: From COBOL to Salesforce: Washington State Liquor Board’s 9-Year, Multi-Million Modernization + Army Leadership LessonsBrought to you by:SentinelOne—Learn how SentinelOne empowers this state to stay secure.Verizon Frontline—The advanced network that keeps first responders connected when it matters most.Carahsoft—The Trusted Public Sector IT Solutions Provider™, supports government agencies and education/healthcare markets. Contact your Carahsoft rep today to access special discount pricing exclusively through the TechTables + Carahsoft partnership!Featuring:George Williams, CIO, Washington State Liquor and Cannabis BoardWhat You’ll Learn:How a 42-year-old COBOL system from 1983 finally got retired — and why a 70-year-old contractor stayed on just to see it dieWhy George paused the entire project for a year and restructured the whole team — and how that bold move led to a successful go-live after two failed attempts spanning nine yearsThe critical moment George stopped outsourcing ownership to contractors and put actual agency employees in chargeHow battlefield leadership lessons from Iraq and Afghanistan shaped George's approach to managing massive licensing operationWhy “success” nearly broke the system — and how the agency handled 30,000+ phone calls in just three months post-launchHow George built a cross-division data governance team to prevent inaccurate AI answers — and what every CIO should learn from itWhy Salesforce developers are solid gold — and how George is fighting to keep them in the public sector with training budgets and team loyaltyThe one job George believes every CIO must do: take the heat round so their team can thriveTimestamps(00:35) From Army Combat Vet to Cannabis & Liquor Board CIO(03:00) Basketball to Military: “Too Slow for Forward, Too Short for Center”(06:00) Iraq 2004: Getting Blown Up and Building Resilient Teams(12:00) 9-Year Project Nightmare: Firing Teams and Rebuilding from Scratch(16:00) 42-Year-Old COBOL System: The 1983 Legacy That Wouldn’t Die(23:00) 7 Legacy Systems to Salesforce: The Technical Transformation(26:30) 20,000 Liquor + 1,900 Cannabis Licenses: Managing Complex Customer Operations(33:00) CIO as Translator: Making Tech Make Sense to Non-Tech Leaders(38:00) 30,000 Phone Calls Post-Launch: When Success Creates New Problems(44:00) Leadership Lessons: Taking the Heat and Supporting Your TeamConnect🤝 Connect on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jtoste/🐦 Connect on Twitter: https://x.com/thejoetoste🏛️ Follow on LinkedIn Company: https://www.linkedin.com/company/techtables/📽️ Subscribe here: ‪ https://www.youtube.com/@techtablesWhenever you’re ready, there are 3 ways you can connect with TechTables:1. 📬 The TechTables Newsletter: Join our thriving community of senior technology leaders by subscribing to the TechTables Newsletter. Gain early access to the latest episodes, industry insights, and exclusive event updates.Join now: https://www.techtables.com/2. 🤝 The Collaboratory: The Exclusive Peer Network for Senior Technology Leaders in Public Sector, nationwide. The Collaboratory is a 100% Public Sector, Vendor-Free Private Community where you can connect, share strategies, and drive innovation alongside peers through monthly virtual meetings and our annual national event.CXOs Only Join Now: The Collaboratory: https://www.techtables.com/collaboratory3. 🤝 The Better Together Series: a virtual podcast series where TechTables partners with leading CXOs and vendor partners for candid conversations that showcase real-world solutions, spark innovation, and drive industry action. Email me at [email protected] Get full access to TechTables at techtables.substack.com/subscribe
    --------  
    47:03

About The Public Sector Show by TechTables

The Podcast and Community for Public Sector CIOs and CISOs. Welcome to the The Public Sector Show by TechTables, featuring human-centric stories from C-level technology leaders. Hosted by Joe Toste, you'll gain valuable insights on current issues and challenges faced by top leaders. Through interviews, speaking engagements, and live podcast tour events, we unite public sector CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, and technology leaders in fostering collaboration and meaningful connections in the ever-evolving technology landscape. techtables.substack.com
Generated: 9/16/2025 - 7:47:47 AM