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The Public Lands Podcast
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The Public Lands Podcast

Salt Lake City Public Lands
Government
The Public Lands Podcast
Latest episode

13 episodes

  • The Public Lands Podcast

    Getting Real with the Rangers with Hunter Fazlollahi and Bobby Doherty

    10/16/2026 | 30 mins.
    Kim and Finola chat with Ranger Hunter and Ranger Bobby about all of the cool work that they do! Listen now to learn about the Salt Lake City Park Ranger program.
  • The Public Lands Podcast

    What It Means to be a Steward with Van Hoover

    09/25/2026 | 39 mins.
    Join Kim and Finola as they talk about what is means to be a steward! What even is stewardship? How can you get involved and volunteer with Salt Lake City Public Lands? Listen now to have allllll of your questions answered!
  • The Public Lands Podcast

    The Flower Queen of Public Lands with Charlene Badger

    09/19/2026 | 31 mins.
    Today Kim and Finola talk about all things flowers in Salt Lake City Public Lands. It's an episode that is almost as beautiful as the flowers themselves, you won't want to miss it!
  • The Public Lands Podcast

    Welcome to the Poopcast with Tyler Fonarow

    09/08/2026 | 32 mins.
    Calling all dog owners! 
    Let's face it, poop is a problem. Join Finola and Kim as they deep dive all things dog poop with Tyler Fonarow, Director of Salt Lake City Trails & Natural Lands.
  • The Public Lands Podcast

    Tree Tales with Tony Gliot and Nate Orbock

    07/31/2026 | 35 mins.
    Today Finola and Kim chat with Tony, Urban Forestry Division Director, and Nate Orbock, Urban Forestry Services Supervisor. Listen to the episode to learn about Salt Lake City's unique tree canopy. Trees are so important to our daily lives and Tony and Nate are here to tell you about what you can do to help them grow!
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About The Public Lands Podcast
Join hosts Kim & Finola as they dig deep into all things Salt Lake City Public Lands- exploring the parks, trails, natural areas, and community spaces that make Salt Lake City special.With behind-the-scenes insights from planners, rangers, and community voices, The Public Lands Podcast connects you to the people and projects shaping open spaces across the city.Music Credit: Layne Brockbank
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