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13 episodes
- Today Finola and Kim chat with Tony, Urban Forestry Division Director, and Nate Orbock, Urban Forestry Services Supervisor. Listen to the episode to learn about Salt Lake City's unique tree canopy. Trees are so important to our daily lives and Tony and Nate are here to tell you about what you can do to help them grow!
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About The Public Lands Podcast
Join hosts Kim & Finola as they dig deep into all things Salt Lake City Public Lands- exploring the parks, trails, natural areas, and community spaces that make Salt Lake City special.With behind-the-scenes insights from planners, rangers, and community voices, The Public Lands Podcast connects you to the people and projects shaping open spaces across the city.Music Credit: Layne BrockbankPodcast website
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The Public Lands Podcast
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