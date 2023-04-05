In each episode, we talk with inspiring scientists, thinkers, and other self-actualized individuals who will give you a greater understanding of yourself, other... More
The New Science of Awe || Dacher Keltner
Today we welcome Dr. Dacher Keltner, one of the world’s foremost emotion scientists. He is a professor of psychology at UC Berkeley and the director of the Greater Good Science Center. Fun fact: he was the scientific advisor behind the beloved Pixar movie, Inside Out! He has over 200 scientific publications and six books, including Born to Be Good, The Compassionate Instinct, and The Power Paradox. His latest book is called Awe: The New Science of Everyday Wonder and How It Can Transform Your Life.In this episode I talk to Dacher Keltner about the new science of awe. Emotions like fear and disgust have been extensively researched because of their roles in human survival. But Dr. Keltner argues that awe is also essential for well-being and community. Music, art, and nature are some of the antecedents that can induce a sense of wonder, inspiring us to be better by recognizing that we’re parts of a greater whole. We also touch on the topics of transcendence, neuroscience, evolutionary psychology, and creativity.Website: dacherkeltner.comTwitter: @GreaterGoodSC Topics02:19 The science of awe09:36 What triggers awe?11:57 The neuroscience and physiology of awe16:17 The essential features of awe18:33 A prosocial approach to evolutionary psychology24:08 Dr. Keltner’s personal search for awe30:46 Nature and connectivity34:21 Are we depriving children of awe?36:19 Awe is a life detector38:48 Awe and creativity40:28 The dark side of awe42:46 Cultivating the awe mindset50:46 The unifying purpose of awe
5/4/2023
54:30
What is Creativity? || The Human Potential Lab
Welcome to The Human Potential Lab! In this special series of The Psychology Podcast, I will be doing solo episodes answering your burning questions about the mind, brain, human behavior, and human potential.In the second episode of this series, I will be talking about creativity and how it differs from intelligence.Creativity can come in many different forms. It can be expressed through artistic compositions, through ingenious solutions to problems, or even through the combination of seemingly paradoxical ideas. Over the years, there’s been a large number of scientific studies which have sought to measure creativity. Not only that, but researchers have been able to identify what predicts divergent thinking and its association with certain personality traits. Other fascinating areas of investigation include the link between mental illness and creativity and the neuroscience behind the creative process. Today we will touch on all of these exciting areas. Website: scottbarrykaufman.comTwitter: @psychpodcast & @sbkaufman Topics01:57 Torrance Tests of Creative Thinking08:24 “Beyonder” characteristics12:39 Personality traits associated with creativity18:07 Ego strength of creative individuals 22:06 Creative people have messy minds25:53 Neuroscience of creativity32:39 The link between creativity and mental illness34:59 Flow and the creative process37:55 Combining originality and relevance
4/27/2023
39:19
Life in Five Senses || Gretchen Rubin
Today we welcome Gretchen Rubin, one of today’s most influential and thought-provoking observers of happiness and human nature. She’s a highly acclaimed writer, having sold millions of copies of her New York Times bestselling books. Her podcast, Happier with Gretchen Rubin, has more than 220 million downloads. As the founder of The Happiness Project, Gretchen has helped create an ecosystem of imaginative products and tools to help people become happier, healthier, more productive, and more creative. Her latest book is called Life in Five Senses.In this episode I talk to Gretchen Rubin about connecting to the world through our five senses. Our fast-paced, modern world keeps us constantly moving, making us feel disconnected from other people and our surroundings. Gretchen shares unconventional ways we can re-experience the world through seeing, hearing, tasting, smelling, and touching. She believes that tuning into life’s simple pleasures allows us to live each day with more appreciation and vitality. We also touch on the topics of mindfulness, creativity, learning, and individual differences.Website: gretchenrubin.comTwitter: @gretchenrubin Topics01:57 The Five-Senses Quiz08:25 The more we know, the more we notice11:09 Life in Five Senses14:34 We all have unique sensory worlds19:21 Gretchen’s daily visits to the MET 24:40 The longing for immersive experiences27:50 COVID has taught us to value our senses32:10 The magic of ketchup36:50 Connecting through sensory experiences40:04 What is your ideal sensory surrounding?50:21 The muse machine55:19 Different ways of being and sensing
4/20/2023
59:22
The Journey from Isolation to Openness and Freedom || Sharon Salzberg
Today we welcome Sharon Salzberg, who is a meditation pioneer, world-renowned teacher, and New York Times bestselling author. She is the co-founder of The Insight Meditation Society. Her podcast, The Metta Hour, has amassed six million downloads and features interviews with thought leaders from the mindfulness movement and beyond. Her latest book is called Real Life: The Journey from Isolation to Openness and Freedom. In this episode, I talk to Sharon Salzberg about navigating real life. When we are faced with trials and tribulations, it feels as if we're alone. On top of that, our underlying assumptions about the world and ourselves can make us feel worse. Sharon shares with us useful tips that can help us deal with overwhelming emotions and pain. She believes that by cultivating these loving-kindness practices, it can help us feel more open and free, allowing our inner lights to shine forth.Website: www.sharonsalzberg.comTwitter: @SharonSalzberg Topics02:17 From isolation to openness and freedom05:36 Suffering from our unexamined assumptions07:33 “Shaking hands” with our emotions11:35 Looking within with love15:38 Guilt, shame, and remorse19:23 Loving-kindness exercises23:33 “When we connect with others, we find ourselves”27:07 The light within us all30:34 The Dalai Lama’s visit to insight meditation society33:15 Widening our window of tolerance39:11 Allow yourself to feel joy40:57 Dealing with illness and physical pain48:00 Aspiration powers our journey
4/13/2023
52:52
The New Science of Consciousness || Anil Seth
Today we welcome Dr. Anil Seth. He is the Professor of Cognitive and Computational Neuroscience at the University of Sussex, where he is also Co-Director of the Sackler Centre for Consciousness Science. His research has been supported by the European Research Council, the Wellcome Trust, and the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research. Dr. Seth’s 2017 main-stage TED talk is one of the most popular science TED talks, with more than 13 million views. His latest book, which has received numerous accolades, is called Being You: A New Science of Consciousness.In this episode, I talk to Dr. Anil Seth about the new science of consciousness. Although we don’t exactly know how or why consciousness exists, Dr. Seth thinks this shouldn’t stop us from exploring its properties. One of the things he explores in his research is the conditions for consciousness. Everyone has their own way of perceiving the world. Perceptual diversity exists and we would be misguided to try and standardize consciousness on a single dimension. We also touch on the topics of intelligence, panpsychism, free will, AI technology, and the after life. Website: www.anilseth.comTwitter: @anilkseth Topics02:08 The hard problem of consciousness07:02 The value of inner experiences12:22 Experiencing is consciousness15:51 Panpsychism 19:01 The condition for consciousness21:38 Neuroscience of consciousness27:32 Perceptual diversity37:09 Perception Census43:00 Can we measure consciousness?49:13 Individual differences in experiencing 56:40 Experience of free will is not an illusion1:09:24 Cybernetic free will1:12:55 Can artificial intelligence produce consciousness? 1:24:24 The desire to persist
In each episode, we talk with inspiring scientists, thinkers, and other self-actualized individuals who will give you a greater understanding of yourself, others, and the world we live in. Scott Barry Kaufman explores the depths of human potential and tries to get a glimpse into human possibility in every episode.