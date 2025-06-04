Open app
The Prosecutor's Perspective
The Prosecutor's Perspective
Lou Luba
Government
    Law Enforcement Council Officer Re-certification Training (POST Sections 212 & 212A)- The Prosecutor's Perspective

    5/13/2020 | 1h 10 mins.

    This podcast is part of the Connecticut Law Enforcement Council officer re-certification training program for police officers in the New London and Windham Judicial Districts. This podcast is only part of the overall re-certification programs, and focuses on report writing, interviews & interrogations, suspect identification procedures, and trial testimony & demeanor. This podcast covers Sections 212 & 212A of the POST certification requirements.

    Cellphone Searches - Session 1

    5/05/2020 | 27 mins.

    This is the first of three sessions covering the various aspects of securing evidence from cellphones and cellphone records. This Session 1 addressing search and seizure of cellphones and cellphone records addresses the use of cellphones as communication devices.  It discusses the basic law of search and seizure of cellphones and applicable legal processes for the seizure of cellphones records - ex parte orders and search warrants.  It covers evidence provided as part of Call Detail Reports and cell tower data.  Lastly, it addresses the various types of messaging platforms, including SMS, MMS and OTT (Over The Top) messaging. The Session 2 addresses the various legal issues surrounding cellphones as digital data storage devices, including data stored on cellphones (including videos, pictures and documents), as well as passwords & biometric access.  . Session 3 will cover issues surrounding cellphones as internet communications devices, including cloud storage,  covering access to cloud servers, social media sites, and more discussion on OTT messaging.

About The Prosecutor's Perspective

This podcast is a law enforcement training podcast for Connecticut law enforcement and criminal justice professionals. The Prosecutor's Perspective will address various aspects on legal issue confronting law enforcement personnel and the criminal justice system today . Information presented in this podcast series will include training, legal updates, and discussion on trending legal issues. Any information or opinions presented as part of this podcast are informational only and does not constitute official policy of the State of Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice
