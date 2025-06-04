This is the first of three sessions covering the various aspects of securing evidence from cellphones and cellphone records. This Session 1 addressing search and seizure of cellphones and cellphone records addresses the use of cellphones as communication devices. It discusses the basic law of search and seizure of cellphones and applicable legal processes for the seizure of cellphones records - ex parte orders and search warrants. It covers evidence provided as part of Call Detail Reports and cell tower data. Lastly, it addresses the various types of messaging platforms, including SMS, MMS and OTT (Over The Top) messaging. The Session 2 addresses the various legal issues surrounding cellphones as digital data storage devices, including data stored on cellphones (including videos, pictures and documents), as well as passwords & biometric access. . Session 3 will cover issues surrounding cellphones as internet communications devices, including cloud storage, covering access to cloud servers, social media sites, and more discussion on OTT messaging.