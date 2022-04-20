Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Ivan Mirko S.
The Program audio series is a fiction sci-fi anthology set in a future in which Money, State, and God became fused into a single entity called the Program. Each... More
FictionScience FictionSociety & CultureFictionDrama
Available Episodes

5 of 28
  • In the blink of A.I.
    Life is universe experiencing itself.Visit https://programaudioseries.com/27-in-the-blink-of-AI for full transcript, credits, and list of references.
    3/22/2023
    22:23
  • How to keep device drivers from crashing
    What happens under the hood during a stop error.Visit programaudioseries.com/26-how-to-keep-device-drivers-from-crashing for full transcript, credits, and list of references.
    1/25/2023
    35:22
  • Planned obsolescence
    Pessimist acknowledges utopian leanings coming face to face with continuity of digital information.Visit programaudioseries.com/25-planned-obsolescence/ for full transcript, credits, and list of references.
    11/23/2022
    1:00:07
  • Discreet optimization
    What do you do when freedom becomes a losing proposition?Visit programaudioseries.com/24-discreet-optimization for full transcript, credits, and list of references.
    10/26/2022
    42:08
  • Overclocking
    Falling in love two weeks before the scheduled end of the world.Visit programaudioseries.com/23-overclocking/ for full transcript, credits, and list of references.
    4/20/2022
    1:34:03

About The Program audio series

The Program audio series is a fiction sci-fi anthology set in a future in which Money, State, and God became fused into a single entity called the Program. Each episode is a self-contained story focusing on ordinary people inhabiting this extraordinary world. Best rated episodes include "My Turing-complete life" (comedy), "Planned obsolescence" (drama), "White Algorithm's burden" (true crime), and "Killer app" (thriller).


Visit www.programaudioseries.com to learn more and get bonus episodes.


Visit www.programaudioseries.com to learn more and get bonus episodes.

Get bonus content on Patreon

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

