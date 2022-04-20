The Program audio series is a fiction sci-fi anthology set in a future in which Money, State, and God became fused into a single entity called the Program. Each... More
Available Episodes
5 of 28
In the blink of A.I.
Life is universe experiencing itself.Visit https://programaudioseries.com/27-in-the-blink-of-AI for full transcript, credits, and list of references. Make a donation to keep the show running at programaudioseries.com/support/ or buy some merch at store.programaudioseries.comThis episode has been sponsored by Matterless. Check out Floorcraft: Blasters - their multiplayer AR fighting game (iOS only). Get bonus content on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
3/22/2023
22:23
How to keep device drivers from crashing
What happens under the hood during a stop error.Visit programaudioseries.com/26-how-to-keep-device-drivers-from-crashing for full transcript, credits, and list of references. Make a donation to keep the show running at programaudioseries.com/support/ or buy some merch at store.programaudioseries.com Get bonus content on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
1/25/2023
35:22
Planned obsolescence
Pessimist acknowledges utopian leanings coming face to face with continuity of digital information.Visit programaudioseries.com/25-planned-obsolescence/ for full transcript, credits, and list of references. Make a donation to keep the show running at programaudioseries.com/support/ or buy some merch at store.programaudioseries.com Get bonus content on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
11/23/2022
1:00:07
Discreet optimization
What do you do when freedom becomes a losing proposition?Visit programaudioseries.com/24-discreet-optimization for full transcript, credits, and list of references. Make a donation to keep the show running at programaudioseries.com/support/ or buy some merch at store.programaudioseries.com Get bonus content on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
10/26/2022
42:08
Overclocking
Falling in love two weeks before the scheduled end of the world.Visit programaudioseries.com/23-overclocking/ for full transcript, credits, and list of references. Make a donation to keep the show running at programaudioseries.com/support/ or buy some merch at store.programaudioseries.com Get bonus content on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
The Program audio series is a fiction sci-fi anthology set in a future in which Money, State, and God became fused into a single entity called the Program. Each episode is a self-contained story focusing on ordinary people inhabiting this extraordinary world. Best rated episodes include "My Turing-complete life" (comedy), "Planned obsolescence" (drama), "White Algorithm's burden" (true crime), and "Killer app" (thriller).