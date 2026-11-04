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Prince Miller gives his take on Diddy’s move to Allenwood, the alleged situation involving Dudus, and how prison politics could have played out if their paths had crossed while Prince was inside. He gets into the unwritten rules behind bars, how celebrities navigate prison life, and his thoughts on Trump, Obama, Biden, and the First Step Act.

Prince and P2 also revisit Queens Day in Atlanta and the legacy of the Supreme Team anthem before naming some of Brooklyn’s most notorious street figures, from Lou Sims and Fritz to Tommy Montana, Coily, Ducky, Pappy Mason, Lou Hobbs, Pistol Pete, and Preme. Prince opens up about his determination to help Preme come home, why he doesn’t feel the need to respond to every rumor or accusation, and where bringing Preme home stands among his priorities.

The conversation then turns to the Jay-Z documentary and the ongoing discussion surrounding Jay-Z and Irv Gotti. Prince and P2 examine both sides of the situation, with a look at Chris Gotti’s perspective and the complicated relationships, ambition, and public comments behind the tension.



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