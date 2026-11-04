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29 episodes
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Prince Miller sits down with Kevin Chiles for an exclusive, in-depth conversation about his life, from his childhood and upbringing to his time behind bars and his experiences navigating Harlem during the height of the crack era.
Kevin opens up about the streets, his rise to power, the stories behind the era, and his experiences with some of Harlem's most notorious figures. They also discuss Paid in Full, his relationship with Alpo, and the real-life experiences behind one of hip-hop culture's most talked-about stories.
This interview takes an unexpected turn and ends with a major cliffhanger!
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Purchase Prince's book directly from his website www.PrinceMillerNYC.com
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Gangsta Lou sits down to share his firsthand account of one of Harlem’s most talked-about eras. From growing up around DaLou and navigating the Baisley Projects to reflecting on how Harlem has changed over the years, Lou takes us back to a time that helped shape his life and legacy. He opens up about his relationships with AZ, Prince, and Rich Porter, sharing personal memories, behind-the-scenes stories, and his perspective on the real-life events that inspired Paid in Full.
Lou and Prince also revisit the heartbreaking story of Rich Porter’s brother’s kidnapping, detailing the ransom calls, the search for answers, and the events surrounding the case. In this powerful conversation, they reflect on the people, experiences, and circumstances that defined an era and continue to fuel conversations about Harlem’s history.
Purchase Prince's book directly from his website www.PrinceMillerNYC.com
Follow/Like Prince Miller on Facebook: / geraldprincemiller
Follow Prince Miller on Twitter: https://x.com/PRINCEMILLERNYC
Follow Prince Miller on Instagram: / geraldprincemiller
Follow Prince Miller on Tik Tok: / geraldprincemiller
Prince Miller Breaks Down Diddy, Dudus, Jay-Z, Irv Gotti, Prison Politics & Brooklyn’s Street Legends10/21/2026 | 53 mins.Got something to say to this podcast? Send a voicemail, and you might hear yourself on the next episode!
Prince Miller gives his take on Diddy’s move to Allenwood, the alleged situation involving Dudus, and how prison politics could have played out if their paths had crossed while Prince was inside. He gets into the unwritten rules behind bars, how celebrities navigate prison life, and his thoughts on Trump, Obama, Biden, and the First Step Act.
Prince and P2 also revisit Queens Day in Atlanta and the legacy of the Supreme Team anthem before naming some of Brooklyn’s most notorious street figures, from Lou Sims and Fritz to Tommy Montana, Coily, Ducky, Pappy Mason, Lou Hobbs, Pistol Pete, and Preme. Prince opens up about his determination to help Preme come home, why he doesn’t feel the need to respond to every rumor or accusation, and where bringing Preme home stands among his priorities.
The conversation then turns to the Jay-Z documentary and the ongoing discussion surrounding Jay-Z and Irv Gotti. Prince and P2 examine both sides of the situation, with a look at Chris Gotti’s perspective and the complicated relationships, ambition, and public comments behind the tension.
Purchase Prince's book directly from his website www.PrinceMillerNYC.com
Follow/Like Prince Miller on Facebook: / geraldprincemiller
Follow Prince Miller on Twitter: https://x.com/PRINCEMILLERNYC
Follow Prince Miller on Instagram: / geraldprincemiller
Follow Prince Miller on Tik Tok: / geraldprincemiller
- Got something to say to this podcast? Send a voicemail, and you might hear yourself on the next episode!
DISCLAIMER: This program discusses crime, criminal cases, and street culture for commentary, educational, and documentary purposes. Nothing presented is intended to encourage, promote, glorify, or facilitate criminal activity. Allegations are not presented as established fact unless otherwise stated.
Prince Miller takes a trip down memory lane, revisiting the Supreme Team and the streets of the 1980s. He breaks down who was part of the organization and shares untold stories and firsthand accounts of events that shaped that era.
Purchase Prince's book directly from his website www.PrinceMillerNYC.com
Follow/Like Prince Miller on Facebook: / geraldprincemiller
Follow Prince Miller on Twitter: https://x.com/PRINCEMILLERNYC
Follow Prince Miller on Instagram: / geraldprincemiller
Follow Prince Miller on Tik Tok: / geraldprincemiller
Prince Miller & Ronnie Bump’s First Ever Interview (PART 2) | Wisdom & Life Lessons | NYC Rappers10/20/2026 | 1h 4 mins.Got something to say to this podcast? Send a voicemail, and you might hear yourself on the next episode!
In Part 2, Prince Miller and Ronnie Bump continue their conversation, covering a range of topics, including NYC rappers, R&B music, Queens Flip on livestream, personal growth, and life lessons. Ronnie Bump shares his wisdom, experiences, and perspective on life, offering valuable insight into the importance of growth, accountability, and learning from the past.
Purchase Prince's book directly from his website www.PrinceMillerNYC.com
Follow/Like Prince Miller on Facebook: / geraldprincemiller
Follow Prince Miller on Twitter: https://x.com/PRINCEMILLERNYC
Follow Prince Miller on Instagram: / geraldprincemiller
Follow Prince Miller on Tik Tok: / geraldprincemiller
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About The Prince Miller Show
From Street Architect to Social Engineer: The Evolution of Gerald “Prince” Miller.Gerald “Prince” Miller is a name that carries weight in both the streets and the broader narrative of American culture. Once known as a central figure in the legendary Supreme Team—an organization that shaped the landscape of New York’s urban life throughout the 1980s and 1990s—Miller’s life story mirrors the complex relationship between power, survival, and transformation. Today, he stands not as a figure of notoriety, but as a messenger of redemption and reform—a powerful voice at the crossroads of hip-hop history and social justice.Follow/Like Prince Miller on Facebook: / geraldprincemillerFollow Prince Miller on Twitter: https://x.com/PRINCEMILLERNYCFollow Prince Miller on Instagram: / geraldprincemillerFollow Prince Miller on Tik Tok: / geraldprincemillerPodcast website
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