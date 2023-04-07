The Price of Conviction: A Tale of Two Vladimirs

This podcast tells the stories of political prisoners around the world risking it all for something bigger than themselves: a better future for all of us. ...

When Russia invades Ukraine, a Russian opposition figure returns to Moscow to lead the struggle for a democratic, peaceful future, despite two poisonings that nearly took his life. Find out how Vladimir Kara-Murza is standing up to a dictator and facing the longest prison term for activism in Putin's Russia-- a virtual death sentence.This podcast is produced and hosted by international human rights lawyer Yonah Diamond from the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights. And this episode features Vladimir Kara-Murza, his mother Elena Gordon, his wife Evgenia Kara-Murza, New York Times best-selling author Bill Browder, long-time counsel to political prisoners and former Justice Minister of Canada Irwin Cotler, and Washington Post Editor David Hoffman.

How has the Putin regime exploited its war of aggression in Ukraine to increase its grip on power and control at home? This episode is about its fateful shift from an authoritarian to a totalitarian system, taking you behind the closed doors of Vladimir Kara-Murza’s sham trial to uncover the lengths the regime will go to turn a peaceful opposition and anti-war activist into the gravest "enemy of the state." The "Trial" features interviews with Vladimir himself in 2020, Evgenia Kara-Murza, his lawyer Vadim Prokhorov, fellow activist and subject of an Oscar-nominated documentary, Anastasia Shevchenko, and President of the Free Russia Foundation, Natalia Arno.

How do the lessons of Russian history give Vladimir Kara-Murza the certainty that his sacrifices were not made in vain, that the forces of democracy will prevail?This episode is about the struggle for Russia’s historical memory and future, as told by the dissidents who came before and lit the path for the torchbearers of today. It includes interviews with Vladimir Kara-Murza in 2020, former Soviet political prisoner Natan Sharansky, his lawyer at the time Prof Irwin Cotler, historian Gil Troy, New York Times best-selling author Bill Browder, and Washington Post editor David Hoffman.

About The Price of Conviction: A Tale of Two Vladimirs

This podcast tells the stories of political prisoners around the world risking it all for something bigger than themselves: a better future for all of us. With Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine dominating headlines, Season One brings you the story of another Vladimir who's standing up to Putin despite two poisonings and a current 25-year prison (virtual death) sentence. To confront the global challenges of our time and build hope for the future, we shouldn’t hear out regimes who rule by force. We should listen to the voices of conviction.