Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Presumption in the App
Listen to The Presumption in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTrue Crime
The Presumption

The Presumption

Podcast The Presumption
Podcast The Presumption

The Presumption

Sara Azari & Jim Griffin
add
The Presumption is the official podcast of high-profile criminal defense attorney and media personality Sara Azari and acclaimed criminal trial lawyer Jim Griff... More
True CrimeNewsNews Commentary
The Presumption is the official podcast of high-profile criminal defense attorney and media personality Sara Azari and acclaimed criminal trial lawyer Jim Griff... More

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • The Presumption Trailer
    Finally, a crime podcast unlike any other! High profile criminal defense attorney and media personality Sara Azari, and acclaimed criminal trial lawyer Jim Griffin, present 'The Presumption'. Subscribe now, and get ready for weekly episodes beginning June 13th. Art – Simon & Associates  Music – Caleb Fletcher
    6/1/2023
    2:04

More True Crime podcasts

About The Presumption

The Presumption is the official podcast of high-profile criminal defense attorney and media personality Sara Azari and acclaimed criminal trial lawyer Jim Griffin. With over 55 years of aggregate courtroom experience in state and federal courts from coast to coast, Sara and Jim provide listeners and viewers with in-depth analysis of the riveting criminal cases that make headlines and those that should make headlines. The podcast will explore the role and impact of media on the presumption of innocence and the right to a fair trial, as well as the forgotten disease of mental illness and addiction in crime. The weekly episodes will present an important conversation between the hosts and/or in-depth interviews with high profile figures in criminal justice, as well as newsmakers and other influential figures.
Podcast website

Listen to The Presumption, Hidden Killers With Tony Brueski | Breaking News & Commentary and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Presumption

The Presumption

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store