The Presumption Trailer
Finally, a crime podcast unlike any other! High profile criminal defense attorney and media personality Sara Azari, and acclaimed criminal trial lawyer Jim Griffin, present 'The Presumption'. Subscribe now, and get ready for weekly episodes beginning June 13th. Art – Simon & Associates Music – Caleb Fletcher
The Presumption is the official podcast of high-profile criminal defense attorney and media personality Sara Azari and acclaimed criminal trial lawyer Jim Griffin. With over 55 years of aggregate courtroom experience in state and federal courts from coast to coast, Sara and Jim provide listeners and viewers with in-depth analysis of the riveting criminal cases that make headlines and those that should make headlines. The podcast will explore the role and impact of media on the presumption of innocence and the right to a fair trial, as well as the forgotten disease of mental illness and addiction in crime. The weekly episodes will present an important conversation between the hosts and/or in-depth interviews with high profile figures in criminal justice, as well as newsmakers and other influential figures.