146. Jen & Alice's Love Story
What is the story, how did you guys meet? In this episode, Jen and Alice share their love story, about finding love later in life and how if you're searching for love, you need to show up for it.
5/3/2023
17:51
145. How to live a kick ass life with David TS Wood
David Wood is your guide to The Kickass Life. In this episode, Jen continues her chat with her mentor Mr. David TS Woods on how to live a kick ass life.
4/23/2023
15:52
144. Growing Your Range With David TS Wood
David Wood is your guide to a The Kickass Life. In this episode, Jen chats to her mentor Mr. David TS Woods about one of her biggest breakthroughs in life, finding her range.
4/18/2023
23:08
143. Don't feed the monster
We will always have some monsters in our life - people who disagree, or may even hate on us. However, we get to choose to feed them or not. In this episode, Jen explores the importance of picking your battles and whether it's even worth your time, as time is your most valuable commodity.
4/12/2023
9:10
142. FOMO versus JOMO
It’s not what you do, but don’t do that brings us to a state of personal power. In this episode, Jen explores the difference of FOMO versus JOMO.
About The Present Day Wise Woman - Healthy Life Hacks With Jennifer Jefferies
Are you stuck in survival mode? Want to make your health a priority, but life keeps getting in the way? Coming from a place of prevention, renowned naturopath and wellness expert Jennifer Jefferies shares grounded, realistic advice with humour, offering proven health hacks that are designed to bring about big changes to your health - fast and work around the busiest of schedules.
Affectionately known as 'The Present Day Wise Woman', Jen is no stranger to corporate burnout and draws on her personal experiences of how she went from surviving to thriving.