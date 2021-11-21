In this episode Adam and Josh discuss the "toolroom". A concept, or methodology rather than the place, or so they'd like to propose!Adam and Josh also talk about the obscure swiss metrology equipment that they find interesting, and extend some discussion into the use of aluminium in demanding applications.

In this episode of The Precision Microcast, Adam and Josh have their first guest/interview episode! Christian Wenzel, from Innolite GmbH. Based in Germany, Innolite produces ultra-precision diamond turning machines, and runs a contract manufacturing service for optical quality molds among many other demanding parts - all revolving around the field of diamond turning. Adam and Josh explore Innolite as a company and some of their technical advances in the world of ultra-precision machine tool building,

In this Episode Adam and Josh deepdive into the world of technical ceramics and their use within machine tools. Sodick is a main focus as they use technical ceramics within their EDM line of machines, as well as their high speed milling centres. The duo chat about some new releases from Okamoto as well as their precision problems.

About The Precision MicroCast

The Precision Microcast is a podcast where Adam Demuth and Josh Hacko chat about all things precision. Adam runs his own business, Demuth Tool, leveraging his extensive experience as a toolmaker to make precision components for assorted industries. Josh is the Technical Director at Nicholas Hacko Watchmaker, and designs and makes internal mechanical watch components. Both of your hosts have a strong passion for precision, whether it be in manufacturing, metrology, design or in first principles. This podcast is simply an exploration of that passion! You can find their respective Instagram pages, where both of them post about their precision pursuits, at: Adam - @adam_the_machinist Josh - @nicholashackowatch