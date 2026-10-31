The Practice of a Hoodoo Baptist

This conversation explores the intersection of spirituality, community, and personal identity through the lens of hoodoo practices and the experiences of Jade T. Perry and Chelsea VonChaz.

They discuss the importance of creating inclusive spaces for marginalized communities and the significance of ancestral wisdom in shaping their identities as churchy mystics. They also conversation get into the deep-rooted connections between personal identity, spirituality, and cultural heritage, particularly within the African American community. Exploring the complexities of deconstructing religious beliefs while honoring ancestral traditions and the importance of curiosity in personal growth.

They also tap into the intersection of nonprofit work, spirituality, and community service, highlighting the challenges faced by individuals in these sectors, particularly regarding boundaries, compensation, and the importance of community support. Both speakers share personal experiences and insights on navigating their roles as activists and spiritual guides while maintaining their well-being. Hear more about the evolving landscape of Hoodoo spirituality, and the importance of creating inclusive spaces for marginalized communities, particularly Black queer and disabled individuals. The ending highlights the potential for new Hoodoo societies and spiritual homes to emerge, fostering a sense of community and belonging.



Takeaways

Emphasis on community building

Importance of ancestral wisdom Cultural heritage shapes identity

Curiosity aids in spiritual exploration Navigating nonprofit complexities

Importance of community support Hoodoo spirituality is evolving

Inclusivity is vital for community



Chapters

00:00 Reconnecting with Ancestral Roots

05:30 The Birth of the Chicago Hoodoo Society

10:09 Community Engagement and Activities

16:10 Understanding Churchy Mysticism

24:18 Honoring Ancestral Legacies

27:31 Cultural Roots and Spiritual Heritage

30:11 Navigating Fear in Spiritual Exploration

33:21 The Journey of Deconstruction

37:13 Honoring Fear and Embracing Curiosity

39:01 Ancestral Connections and Genealogy

43:26 Community and Shared Experiences

46:53 Bravery in Spiritual Exploration

50:02 Navigating Nonprofit Complexities

54:01 The Importance of Community Support

01:00:06 Redefining Service and Boundaries

01:09:55 Spiritual Education and Accessibility

01:14:50 Exploring Spiritual Work and Community Engagement

01:17:18 The Future of Hoodoo Spaces

01:21:25 The Role of Black Women in Hoodoo

01:25:31 The Intersection of Disability and Spirituality

01:30:27 Optimism for Future Generations