The Practice of a Hoodoo Baptist

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
33 episodes
- This conversation explores the intersection of spirituality, community, and personal identity through the lens of hoodoo practices and the experiences of Jade T. Perry and Chelsea VonChaz.
They discuss the importance of creating inclusive spaces for marginalized communities and the significance of ancestral wisdom in shaping their identities as churchy mystics. They also conversation get into the deep-rooted connections between personal identity, spirituality, and cultural heritage, particularly within the African American community. Exploring the complexities of deconstructing religious beliefs while honoring ancestral traditions and the importance of curiosity in personal growth.
They also tap into the intersection of nonprofit work, spirituality, and community service, highlighting the challenges faced by individuals in these sectors, particularly regarding boundaries, compensation, and the importance of community support. Both speakers share personal experiences and insights on navigating their roles as activists and spiritual guides while maintaining their well-being. Hear more about the evolving landscape of Hoodoo spirituality, and the importance of creating inclusive spaces for marginalized communities, particularly Black queer and disabled individuals. The ending highlights the potential for new Hoodoo societies and spiritual homes to emerge, fostering a sense of community and belonging.
Takeaways
Emphasis on community building
Importance of ancestral wisdom Cultural heritage shapes identity
Curiosity aids in spiritual exploration Navigating nonprofit complexities
Importance of community support Hoodoo spirituality is evolving
Inclusivity is vital for community
Chapters
00:00 Reconnecting with Ancestral Roots
05:30 The Birth of the Chicago Hoodoo Society
10:09 Community Engagement and Activities
16:10 Understanding Churchy Mysticism
24:18 Honoring Ancestral Legacies
27:31 Cultural Roots and Spiritual Heritage
30:11 Navigating Fear in Spiritual Exploration
33:21 The Journey of Deconstruction
37:13 Honoring Fear and Embracing Curiosity
39:01 Ancestral Connections and Genealogy
43:26 Community and Shared Experiences
46:53 Bravery in Spiritual Exploration
50:02 Navigating Nonprofit Complexities
54:01 The Importance of Community Support
01:00:06 Redefining Service and Boundaries
01:09:55 Spiritual Education and Accessibility
01:14:50 Exploring Spiritual Work and Community Engagement
01:17:18 The Future of Hoodoo Spaces
01:21:25 The Role of Black Women in Hoodoo
01:25:31 The Intersection of Disability and Spirituality
01:30:27 Optimism for Future Generations
- A special guest returns! Kat Niambi aka The Hungry Medium returns to do a light catch up.
In this conversation Ms. Kat and I explore personal growth, the challenges of caregiving, and the importance of oral traditions in the context of family and spirituality. We also discuss the impact of astrology on our lives, the significance of human connection, and the need for grace in understanding the imperfections of elders.
Chapters
00:00 Technical Difficulties and Introductions
03:02 Reflections on Summer and Fall
06:05 Navigating Life's Ups and Downs
08:54 Caregiving and Family Dynamics
12:02 The Importance of Oral Traditions
14:59 Spirituality and Online Presence
18:07 The Dangers of Blanket Advice
20:59 Personal Guidance and Individual Paths
23:59 Connecting Through Pets and Personal Stories
We didn't get a chance to discuss our love for Erykah Badu's new album with The Alchemist, "Before the World Blows." This conversation is definitely aligned contextually with that album. I highly recommend listening to it after watching or listening to our conversation.
- In this episode of The Practice of a Hoodoo Baptist, I sit down with Tatianna Tarot, diviner, intuitive tarot therapist, and Iyalorisa priestess, for a grounded and expansive conversation on what it really means to trust your intuition.
The conversation delves into ancestral wisdom, spiritual empowerment, and the significance of divination tools in reclaiming intuition. It also explores the impact of colonialism on spiritual disconnection and the importance of ancestral veneration and rites of passage.
Takeaways:
Ancestral wisdom and spiritual empowerment
Reclaiming intuition through divination tools
The impact of colonialism on spiritual disconnection Discernment in spiritual education
The power of abundance mindset and inner work
The impact of Afrofuturism on personal and collective growth
Chapters:
00:00 Honoring Ancestral Wisdom and Spiritual Empowerment
11:04 The Impact of Colonialism on Spiritual Disconnection
46:22 The Transformational Power of Abundance Mindset and Inner Work
53:40 Reparations and Afrofuturism
- This episode of The Practice of a Hoodoo Baptist is a grounding conversation about ethics, discernment, and the responsibility that comes with spiritual work. I’m joined by Brooke “Bee” Sanders, founder of Amethyst Corner, a spiritual community rooted in ancestral connection, real healing, and practical tools for those walking their path with intention.
The conversation delves into the importance of ancestral wisdom and ethical practice within the context of hoodoo and spiritual work. It explores the significance of honoring ancestral traditions and the need for ethical discernment in spiritual practices.
We also get into the importance of community and sisterhood in spiritual practices, emphasizing the role of support, accountability, and cultural awakening. Further exploring the significance of ancestral wisdom, the power of tradition, and the non-performative nature of spiritual practices. Additionally, this episode highlights the magic of sisterhood, the importance of nurturing Black maternal health, and the value of intentional rest and self-care.
Takeaways
Importance of ancestral wisdom
Ethical practice and discernment Community is key in spiritual practices
Sisterhood and support are essential in the spiritual journey
Chapters
00:00 The Practice of Hoodoo and Ethical Discernment
51:31 Embracing Sisterhood and Womb Magic
- This episode of The Practice of a Hoodoo Baptist is about that kind of remembering.
I’m joined by Charlotte Duerr James—educator, therapeutic coach, and initiated Medicine Woman—for a conversation that moves slowly, intentionally, and with reverence.
The conversation delves into the exploration of ancestral wisdom, the use of psychedelics and earth medicines, early psychedelic experiences, Charlotte's personal psychedelic journey, and the ceremonial use of plant medicine. We go into the intersection of ancestral wisdom, plant medicine, and collective healing, highlighting the impact of colonial influence, societal stigma, and the importance of internal work and intention. Charlotte also emphasizes the need for more trained facilitators in the field of decolonized healing practices.
Takeaways
Ancestral wisdom and root work are central to the conversation
Psychedelics and earth medicines play a significant role in personal and collective healing Ancestral wisdom and plant medicine offer a path to healing and ancestral reclamation.
Colonial influence has led to societal stigma and misinformation about healing practices.
Internal work and intention are key to the journey of healing and decolonization.
Chapters
00:00 Introduction to Ancestral Wisdom
10:07 Early Psychedelic Experiences
20:25 Charlotte's Psychedelic Journey
32:22 Ceremonial Use of Plant Medicine
38:54 Ancestral Wisdom and Plant Medicine
55:39 Colonial Influence and Healing
01:05:38 Internal Work and Intention
01:11:06 Closing Remarks
More Education podcasts
Trending Education podcasts
About The Practice of a Hoodoo Baptist
The Practice of a Hoodoo Baptist is a storytelling podcast rooted in the sacred traditions of Black Southern spirituality. Hosted by Chelsea VonChaz—doula, philanthropist, and Southern-born truth-teller—this series blends testimony, conjure, ancestral wisdom, and church girl grit. "This podcast is a living, spoken reflection of my spiritual path — an inheritance of Hoodoo passed down from my great-grandmothers who worked the roots in silence. These recordings reflect my practice, which lives at the intersection of healing, storytelling, and honoring those who came before me. This isn’t instruction. It’s remembrance. It’s testimony. This is my practice." www.chelseavonchaz.comPodcast website
Listen to The Practice of a Hoodoo Baptist, Life is an Inside Job with Coach Mike Basevic and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Practice of a Hoodoo Baptist
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.