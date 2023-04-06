Welcome to The Powerful Parenting Journey Podcast, where Stephanie Dove Blake joins you on the parenting journey, to address hot topics that we are facing as pa... More
3 | Kevin Clayson | The Power of Gratitude in Parenting
On today's episode of the Powerful Parenting Journey Podcast, Stephanie talks to Kevin Clayson. Known as the Chief Officer of Awesome, Kevin is the co-founder of Done For You Real Estate, the author of FLIP, the Gratitude Switch, and an international and inspirational keynote speaker. He'll share insights into his own multi-faceted life, how to find fulfillment, and flip the gratitude switch. You'll learn why keeping a gratitude journal wasn't helpful for him and what he changed to make it that much more meaningful. Kevin will explain the inspiration behind his groundbreaking book, FLIP the Gratitude Switch, which is more than just a book; it's a method for turning all of life's frustrations into happiness fuel. After publishing his book, Kevin had to take a $13-an-hour job. Find out how the FLIP formula helped him out of this financial bind.As a father and husband, Kevin will offer his perspective on what it means to be successful at home and what kind of parenting is needed for today's children. He'll also delve into the Law of Love, which has been influenced by Steven Young's book THE LAW OF LOVE.He'll expound on the FLIP formula: Find the frustration, look for what's awesome, install gratitude, and power up with ‘gratifuel’ (gratitude fuel). Learn how he uses this formula with his own daughter, who is struggling with depression and anxiety, and how he teaches it to his other children.Listen to the last segment to learn how you can get a free audiobook of his book.Join Stephanie and Kevin for an insightful conversation about the law of love, cultivating gratitude in the midst of frustration, and building your parenting muscle.Enjoy! What You Will Learn In This Show:How Stephanie and Kevin met.The importance of mastermind groups.What success means at home.How to use gratitude as a verb rather than an emotion.Kevin's analogy for flipping the gratitude switch.An example of the value of gratitude.And so much more...Resources:Kevin ClaysonFLIP the Gratitude Switch Book
6/9/2023
55:33
2 | Jaime Cross | The Work/Life Balance MYTH - Finding Peace in the Moment
On today's episode of the Powerful Parenting Journey Podcast, Stephanie talks to Jaime Cross, CEO and founder of two companies: The HER Effect, which harnesses the power of profitable women for impact, and MIG, an organic skincare company that generates multiple seven-figures. She is a mother of five boys and a lover of Christ.She will share how she started her business out of a desire to solve her money problems as a stay-at-home mom. She prayed for a billion-dollar idea and was later prophesied by her pastor that she would receive one. After studying for a year, she made her first product, a bar of soap, and began selling it at farmer's markets. She will talk about how she eventually found success and grew her business to six figures within six weeks, seven figures within six months, and eight figures within two and a half years.Jaime will talk about the challenges of balancing motherhood and entrepreneurship in the early years of starting her business. You'll discover why she does not believe in the concept of work-life balance. Instead, she advocates finding peace and joy in the process and being present at the moment. She will discuss how she maintains strong connections within her family. This includes family meetings for open communication and a routine for stories before bedtime.She will talk about her parenting style, which she attributes to the way she grew up, where her father emphasized quality time, discipline, and entrepreneurship, as well as her own structures and boundaries when it comes to valuing God and supporting her children to focus on their own character and integrity. Jaime and her family are free-spirited and do not need much structure to be happy. However, she feels they could benefit from more structure. You will learn what ways she suggests to create that structure. Jamie will also offer advice for entrepreneurs who are having a hard time balancing work and parenting. She also mentions that she will soon be releasing a new course on health and freedom. Find out how you can access it.Join Stephanie and Jaime for an insightful conversation about how to become people of fortitude and calm, openness and transparency with your children, and how to protect your children from technology addiction.What You Will Learn In This Show:How she started MIG and the journey to eight figures in revenue.The importance of outsourcing tasks so you can spend more time with your kids.Why the process is the progress.The importance of family meetings and truth talks.Why they decided not to have a TV.What powerful parenting means to Jamie.And so much more...Resources:Jaime Cross LinkedIn | The HER Effect
6/6/2023
41:45
1 | Justin Guarini | From American Idol to Fatherhood: Leaving a Legacy and Connecting with Your Kids
On today's episode of the Powerful Parenting Journey Podcast, Stephanie talks to Justin Guarini, an American singer, songwriter, and actor who came second in the first season of American Idol in 2002. Over the past 20 years, Justin Guarini has entertained hundreds of millions of fans around the world.Justin will talk about his quest to achieve his goals while serving and leaving a legacy. While he struggled in his 20s and 30s, he is now more focused on lighting as many candles as possible and burning the candle at both ends. As the son of Atlanta's first black police chief and a mother who worked as an anchor for CNN, Justin will reflect on the strong influence his parents had on him, including his stepfather, and how his experiences led him to form a strong bond with his own children. He will contrast his upbringing by successful and career-oriented parents with his desire to see his children become leaders without being driven solely by success and money.He will talk about Wake Up Warrior, which focuses on the four core elements of a man's life: Body, Spirituality, Relationships, and Business. You will learn how to better connect with your children and empathize with their world. You’ll learn the importance of teaching children to care for themselves and understand their own independence. You'll also understand why it is your job to guide your children and help them make good decisions more than to be their best friend.Justin will share the challenges of raising children in the age of technology and the need for guardrails and limits on screen time to ensure children are not exposed to inappropriate content. You'll learn about his own experiences of daily devotions and prayer with his children to cultivate gratitude and love. Finally, Justin encourages parents to take ownership of their role as parents, even if they feel they have messed up in the past, and to work towards healing and connection.Join Stephanie and Justin for an insightful conversation about growing up in the pre-digital world and parenting in the age of technology.Enjoy! What You Will Learn In This Show:A look through Justin’s entertainment career. The importance of quality time over quantity time.How to encourage self-governance in your children. The importance of taking inventory of one's parenting style.Providing access to technology while also ensuring that children's emotional intelligence develops appropriately.The need to understand and connect with oneself through a personal relationship with God. The importance of modeling healthy behavior for children. Justin’s exciting upcoming projects. And so much more...Resources:Justin Guarini
6/6/2023
1:10:26
0 | The Powerful Parenting Journey (Origin)
Welcome to the Pilot episode of Powerful Parenting Journey Podcast by Stephanie, a mother of four children ranging in age from 10 to 21 years old. Stephanie is very excited about starting the podcast and is very passionate about parenting. Like everyone else, she is continuously learning and growing as a parent. In this first episode. Stephanie will discuss the significance of screens and technology in children's lives. She will open up about her own broken family and the solace she found in technology during her childhood. She will also share the valuable lessons her children have taught her about resilience, sacrifice, and love. Listen in to learn why it was so difficult for her to condense her original episode into 10 minutes. As she closes off, she reminds listeners that they matter and that the role of a parent is powerful. You’ll learn why you should definitely tune in for the upcoming Powerful Parenting Journey podcast episodes. Join Stephanie for this insightful conversation as she kicks off her podcast! Enjoy! What You'll Learn in this Show:The reason Stephanie began her entrepreneurial journey.The new challenges faced by parents in the digital age.Why Stephanie decided to start this podcast.Stephanie's goal for the podcast and the guests to expect. And so much more...Resources: https://podcast.powerfulparenting.com/journeyDinner Questions: https://www.powerfulparentingtribe.com/dinnerquestions
Welcome to The Powerful Parenting Journey Podcast, where Stephanie Dove Blake joins you on the parenting journey, to address hot topics that we are facing as parents today. Join her as she interviews 7-figure entrepreneurs to uncover the secrets of being a powerful parent while navigating SCREENS in our home, all while building our business empires. We’re redefining the narrative around the work-life balance and proving that screens can’t raise our kids better than we can. Let’s go!
