2 | Jaime Cross | The Work/Life Balance MYTH - Finding Peace in the Moment

On today's episode of the Powerful Parenting Journey Podcast, Stephanie talks to Jaime Cross, CEO and founder of two companies: The HER Effect, which harnesses the power of profitable women for impact, and MIG, an organic skincare company that generates multiple seven-figures. She is a mother of five boys and a lover of Christ.She will share how she started her business out of a desire to solve her money problems as a stay-at-home mom. She prayed for a billion-dollar idea and was later prophesied by her pastor that she would receive one. After studying for a year, she made her first product, a bar of soap, and began selling it at farmer's markets. She will talk about how she eventually found success and grew her business to six figures within six weeks, seven figures within six months, and eight figures within two and a half years.Jaime will talk about the challenges of balancing motherhood and entrepreneurship in the early years of starting her business. You'll discover why she does not believe in the concept of work-life balance. Instead, she advocates finding peace and joy in the process and being present at the moment. She will discuss how she maintains strong connections within her family. This includes family meetings for open communication and a routine for stories before bedtime.She will talk about her parenting style, which she attributes to the way she grew up, where her father emphasized quality time, discipline, and entrepreneurship, as well as her own structures and boundaries when it comes to valuing God and supporting her children to focus on their own character and integrity. Jaime and her family are free-spirited and do not need much structure to be happy. However, she feels they could benefit from more structure. You will learn what ways she suggests to create that structure. Jamie will also offer advice for entrepreneurs who are having a hard time balancing work and parenting. She also mentions that she will soon be releasing a new course on health and freedom. Find out how you can access it.Join Stephanie and Jaime for an insightful conversation about how to become people of fortitude and calm, openness and transparency with your children, and how to protect your children from technology addiction.What You Will Learn In This Show:How she started MIG and the journey to eight figures in revenue.The importance of outsourcing tasks so you can spend more time with your kids.Why the process is the progress.The importance of family meetings and truth talks.Why they decided not to have a TV.What powerful parenting means to Jamie.And so much more...Resources:Jaime Cross LinkedIn | The HER Effect