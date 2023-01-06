Creating a powerful morning routine

When I first started my journey back in 2014, I had no idea what a "powerful morning routine" looked like. And truthfully, I didn't start actually focusing on creating a morning routine for myself that I was consistent with until about 6-7 years ago.But ever since I started setting aside time in the morning for me to pour into myself FIRST, it's been a game changer.In this episode I will discuss the benefits of a powerful morning routine. what a powerful morning routine can look like, and tips on creating your own morning routine you can feel really good showing up to.So if you're ready... let's dive on in.