Creating a powerful morning routine
When I first started my journey back in 2014, I had no idea what a "powerful morning routine" looked like. And truthfully, I didn't start actually focusing on creating a morning routine for myself that I was consistent with until about 6-7 years ago.But ever since I started setting aside time in the morning for me to pour into myself FIRST, it's been a game changer.In this episode I will discuss the benefits of a powerful morning routine. what a powerful morning routine can look like, and tips on creating your own morning routine you can feel really good showing up to.So if you're ready... let's dive on in.
6/2/2023
17:11
Intro- A little about me
Hello, my name is Ashley Ta. I started my weight loss journey publicly on Instagram in 2014 after gaining 85 pounds while pregnant with my first baby.Almost 10 years later (and two more babies), I have successfully kept 90+ pounds off, but more importantly... discovered my own power ✨I am here to share the discoveries I made, the lessons I've learned and show you how to embrace the power of you no matter where you are at in your own journey.So excited you're here!