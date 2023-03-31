The Power of Teamwork is dedicated to the business of collaboration — the heart and soul of every company. Teams play a critical role in productivity, creativit... More
How Partnership Fuels Growth — Travelzoo
The team at Travelzoo is passionate about getting its members out into the world, exploring.
And it's the behind-the-scenes partnership and collaboration of the business development and editorial teams that make thousands of travel opportunities possible.
In this podcast episode, Josh Gershenson, head of sales, travel west, and Lily Fu, executive producer, talk about how their teams work in harmony to provide the best service for their clients while simultaneously making the travel dreams of their members come true.
5/12/2023
31:59
On Homegrown Leadership and Positive Self-Promotion — goodr
Like any rapidly scaling startup, goodr is no stranger to pivots. It’s not the business model that’s changed, but how the team itself operates. CEO Stephen Lease and Head of Account Management Ashley Craft talk about the pros and cons of a flat organization structure, how they hope to make their customer service team irrelevant, and why celebrating big wins and big failures is essential to team success. Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by guests are their own and their appearance on this podcast does not imply an endorsement of them or any entity they represent.
4/24/2023
24:11
Creating Sustainable Impact and Tight-Knit Teams — HelloFresh
Meal kit services have become increasingly popular, but there are two inherent challenges these companies face: carbon footprint and food waste. HelloFresh is taking a different approach to sustainability one recipe at a time. Sustainability Director Jeff Yorzyk and Director of Culinary Innovation Kristin Bryan talk about a business model built on sustainability best practices and their team that is making the change possible. Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by guests are their own and their appearance on this podcast does not imply an endorsement of them or any entity they represent.
4/24/2023
24:32
Introducing The Power of Teamwork
