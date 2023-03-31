Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Power of Teamwork

Podcast The Power of Teamwork
Available Episodes

  • How Partnership Fuels Growth — Travelzoo
    The team at Travelzoo is passionate about getting its members out into the world, exploring. And it's the behind-the-scenes partnership and collaboration of the business development and editorial teams that make thousands of travel opportunities possible.  In this podcast episode, Josh Gershenson, head of sales, travel west, and Lily Fu, executive producer, talk about how their teams work in harmony to provide the best service for their clients while simultaneously making the travel dreams of their members come true.
    5/12/2023
    31:59
  • On Homegrown Leadership and Positive Self-Promotion — goodr
    Like any rapidly scaling startup, goodr is no stranger to pivots. It’s not the business model that’s changed, but how the team itself operates. CEO Stephen Lease and Head of Account Management Ashley Craft talk about the pros and cons of a flat organization structure, how they hope to make their customer service team irrelevant, and why celebrating big wins and big failures is essential to team success. Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by guests are their own and their appearance on this podcast does not imply an endorsement of them or any entity they represent.
    4/24/2023
    24:11
  • Creating Sustainable Impact and Tight-Knit Teams — HelloFresh
    Meal kit services have become increasingly popular, but there are two inherent challenges these companies face: carbon footprint and food waste. HelloFresh is taking a different approach to sustainability one recipe at a time. Sustainability Director Jeff Yorzyk and Director of Culinary Innovation Kristin Bryan talk about a business model built on sustainability best practices and their team that is making the change possible. Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by guests are their own and their appearance on this podcast does not imply an endorsement of them or any entity they represent.
    4/24/2023
    24:32
  • Introducing The Power of Teamwork
    The Power of Teamwork is dedicated to the business of collaboration — the heart and soul of every company. Teams play a critical role in productivity, creativity, and the bottom line.Each episode features teams that power every industry — from entertainment and technology to science and sports. Through real-life stories spanning industries such as technology, entertainment, education, and sports, The Power of Teamwork shows people working together — building, growing, and turning challenges into innovation. It’s not magic. It’s teamwork.Hosted by Garrett Schwartz, The Power of Teamwork is brought to you by Adobe, leaders in collaboration for more than 40 years.To learn more about the podcast, visit powerofteamworkpodcast.com.
    3/31/2023
    0:39

About The Power of Teamwork

The Power of Teamwork is dedicated to the business of collaboration — the heart and soul of every company. Teams play a critical role in productivity, creativity, and the bottom line. Each episode features teams that power every industry — from entertainment and technology to science and sports. How does HelloFresh create sustainable meals-and packaging? Who makes "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" visuals so unique? What's the secret to goodr's glowing customer service score? It’s not magic. It’s teamwork. Hosted by Garrett Schwartz, The Power of Teamwork is brought to you by Adobe, leaders in collaboration for more than 40 years. To learn more, visit powerofteamworkpodcast.com
