The Power of Being R.E.L.E.N.T.L.E.S.S

Michael Hanks
EducationReligion & Spirituality
The Power of Being R.E.L.E.N.T.L.E.S.S
  • The Power of Being R.E.L.E.N.T.L.E.S.S
    Life will challenge us all—whether it’s addiction, loss, failure, or moments of despair. But through resilience, we can rise stronger, create new beginnings, and live purpose-driven lives.R.E.L.E.N.T.L.E.S.S. is a powerful guide to understanding and cultivating the essential "superpower" of resilience. Drawing from personal experience, faith, and expert strategies, this book transforms resilience from a mysterious quality into a skill anyone can master. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
About The Power of Being R.E.L.E.N.T.L.E.S.S

The Power of Being Relentless is a guide to achieving any goal that you set your mind to. It is a book inspired by the personal journey of myself and others who have had to face numerous obstacles and challenges and who learned to persevere by utilizing a set of core principles. Relentlessness is a state of being and a mindset that one can cultivate. It is about moving forward regardless of the obstacles and gaining the strength and wisdom to face them with resilience and discipline. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
EducationReligion & SpiritualityChristianitySelf-Improvement

