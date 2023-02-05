The Power Hungry podcast spotlights energy, power, innovation, and politics. Author and journalist Robert Bryce talks with top thinkers, writers, and influencer... More
Xu Chen: Senior Director for Power, Renewables, and Energy Transition at FTI Consulting
Xu Chen has spent 15 years in the solar sector, including a stint at GCL, a major producer of polysilicon. In this episode, Chen explains why costs for solar projects are increasing (up 8.5% in the first quarter alone), how enforcement of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act and tariffs are impacting supply chains and prices, the increasing efficiency of solar panels, and why pairing solar with batteries could ease congestion challenges on the electric grid. (Recorded April 19, 2023.)
5/2/2023
1:05:27
Roger Pielke Jr.: Writer of The Honest Broker on Substack
Roger Pielke Jr. is a professor at the University of Colorado, as well as a writer on Substack where he focuses on climate policy, sports governance, and the messy “place where science and politics collide.” In his fifth appearance on the podcast, (his last appearance was July 28, 2022) Pielke talks about his recent essay on the “pathological politicization of science,” the mistakes in the latest IPCC report, the “long plateau” in global emissions, adaptation, and why media coverage of climate change is “broken.” (Recorded April 11, 2023)
4/28/2023
1:13:19
Jim Murchie: CEO of Energy Income Partners
Jim Murchie heads Connecticut-based Energy Income Partners, an investment firm that focuses on “poles, wires, pipes, and tanks.” In this epsiode, Murchie talks about why the best investing returns come from “natural and legal monopolies,” why shareholders took “the credit card away” from oil and gas drillers, and why despite its many challenges, the U.S. energy sector continues to lead the world. (Recorded March 24, 2023).
4/25/2023
1:05:23
Zabrina Johal: Senior Director of Strategic Development at General Atomics
Zabrina Johal is a former U.S. Navy officer who, among other jobs, managed nuclear operations on the carrier USS Carl Vinson. In this episode, Johal talks about her work at General Atomics, including the firm’s work on fusion, the supply chain issues that must be overcome for fusion to be commercialized, thermo-nuclear propulsion, TRIGA reactors, and why the Navy plays a critical role in projecting American power around the world. (Recorded March 28, 2023.)
4/18/2023
1:08:41
Scott Sheffield: CEO of Pioneer Natural Resources
Scott Sheffield heads Irving-based Pioneer Natural Resources, a $47 billion company that is the largest oil producer in Texas. In this episode, Sheffield discusses the challenges facing drillers in the Permian Basin, why the industry is increasing the length of its laterals, the use of “damp sand” in fracking, flaring, capital discipline, and why OPEC producers will continue to dominate the global oil sector in the years ahead. (Recorded March 29, 2023.)