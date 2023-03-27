Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Coeo Media
Conversations about what's possible in America's cities. Hosted by Ben McAdams and Cate Ryba. More
Conversations about what's possible in America's cities. Hosted by Ben McAdams and Cate Ryba.

  • Possible City Episode 13: Michele Martinez from Santa Ana, CA
    "How can we ensure that we look at every opporutnity possible to make sure that everyone can thrive?" Michele Martinez is one of the Golden State's most accomplished and thoughtful policymakers. In her capacity as special master to an Orange County federal judge, she works diligently find humane, innovative, and effective legal solutions to southern California's homelessness crisis. As a member of the California Transportation Commission, she is committed to leveraging state and federal transportation dollars to help local governments make more responsible land use and transportation choices. Drawing on her long career in local politics and government affairs, Michele has a unique ability to see the connections between land use, tax revenue, housing, transportation, and quality of life for California's most vulnerable populations. In this inspiring conversation, she makes it clear that leaders need to prioritze small changes and a bottom up approach to drive bigger changes - and once they start to think and act systemically, a financially stronger and more equitable state is possible.  Referenced in this episode: Streetsblog, August 6, 2020: New California Transportation Commissioner Michele Martinez Wants “Everybody at the Table” Streetsblog, August 17, 2020: Representation on the California Transportation Commission Is Shifting Forbes, July 21, 2021: To Help End Homelessness In Her City, She Had A Radical Idea: Sue Us  
    5/22/2023
    34:12
  • Possible City Episode 12: Assessor Fritz Kaegi from Cook County, IL
    " Fritz Kaegi took over an office that was literally legendary for being opaque, outdated, and at times, downright hostile to the constituents its meant to serve: the Cook County Assessor's Office. At the time of his election in 2018, the office was under federal monitoring and politically-connected downtown landlords seemed to be running roughshod over homeowners. This in episode, Fritz - fresh off relection to his second term - takes us behind the scenes to talk about how he found the technology, talent, and tenacity to reform a massive, inert bureaucracy. Along the way, we learn why a transaparent, ethical property tax system matters to Chicagoland's future. Referenced in this episode: Route Fifty, February 21, 2023: How One County Fixed Its Broken Property Tax System - Route Fifty Axios, February 16, 2023: Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi pushes back against tax appeals WTTW-FM, May 16, 2022: New Chicago Property Assessment Pushes Tax Burden from Homeowners to Businesses, Assessor Fritz Kaegi Says ProPublica, December 7, 2017: How the Cook County Assessor Failed Taxpayers
    5/8/2023
    36:05
  • Possible City Episode 11: Commissioner Ted Terry from DeKalb County, GA
    In the eyes of the court, Commissioner Ted Terry may technically call himself "aggreived," but you wouldn't know it to speak with him. A dedicated environmentalist in the sprawling Atlanta suburbs and a committed progressive in the American southeast, Terry is used to being a bit of a contrarian, albeit a highly productive one. As a two-term Mayor of Clarkston, Georgia, Terry made headway on issues from LBGTQ+ and immigrant rights to adaptive reuse of a local mall. Now that he's on the DeKalb County Commission, he finds himself squarely in the middle of one of the most contentious and high-profile political stories in the country: the proposed Atlanta Police Training Facility in the South River Forest. On this episode of The Possible City, Commissioner Terry talks with Cate and Kerry about his entry into politics working on pedestrian safety issues and how we weaves housing, economic stability, the environment, and public safety - all hot button issues! - into a coherent and practical political worldview.   Referenced in this episode: Decaturish.com, May 26, 2022: “DeKalb County Commission approves North DeKalb Mall redevelopment described as ‘generational’ project“   Saporta Report, August 7, 2022: “Creating middle housing in DeKalb County”   WABE, February 2, 2023: “Commissioner Ted Terry on Cop City; Atlanta’s Chief Operating Officer discusses her role; Journalist Josie Duffy discusses new investigative podcast” Atlanta Community Press Collective, February 13, 2023: “Work Continues at Cop City Site, Injunctive Relief Filed with Ted Terry and Watershed Alliance”
    4/24/2023
    42:49
  • Possible City Episode 10: Cate Irvin from Pittsburgh, PA
    Media outlets from coast to coast have been sounding the alarm about how downtowns are dying since the beginning of the pandemic, most infamously in the New York Times' essay about the coming "urban doom loop." Luckily, nobody's told Cate Irvin that downtowns are dying. As the director of economic development for the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, Cate is fervent in her belief that your city's downtown not only isn't dying, but is poised for a terrific and sustainable comeback. Specifically, Cate is drawing on her background as a public health specialist and sociologist to lead their efforts to convert some office towers into residential use, while also making sure downtown stays vibrant through a series of placemaking projects, market analyses, unique live events, and lots and lots of pickles.  "Downtown is a neighborhood," Cate insists, "and it's a neighborhood that needs to be alive 24 hours a day." In this episode, she tells us how she's making that happen in Pittsburgh's famed golden triangle. Referenced in this episode: The Pitt News, August 25, 2022: “‘The power of art in everyday spaces’: Local poets celebrate Oakland’s past, present and future in new OBID sidewalk poetry project - The Pitt News” Planetizen, December 4, 2022: "From ‘Urban Exodus’ to ‘Urban Doom Loop’" Smart Cities Dive, February 8, 2023: “Pittsburgh office-to-residential conversion fund begins to accept bids | Smart Cities Dive”    
    4/10/2023
    30:47
  • Possible City Episode 9: Mayor Megan Sladek from Oviedo, Florida
    Real talk and absolutely honesty and transparency. Good communication and math. Chickens as public art. In this fun and funny conversation with Megan Sladek, mayor of Oviedo, Florida, Ben and Cate heard about the connections between historic preservation and smart growth, better ways that local government and the free market can work together, and the trade-offs between more density and higher taxes. As a small-government conservative in a rapidly growing suburb, Mayor Sladek has developed an uncommonly canny abiliyt of how to communicate the values of walkabilty and sound planning principles - often when people are most reluctant to hear about them. Come for the shrewd and candid chat about fiscal responsiblity, stay for the funerals for Oviedo's most famous free roaming rooster.
    3/27/2023
    26:22

Conversations about what's possible in America's cities. Hosted by Ben McAdams and Cate Ryba.
