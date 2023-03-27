Possible City Episode 13: Michele Martinez from Santa Ana, CA

"How can we ensure that we look at every opporutnity possible to make sure that everyone can thrive?" Michele Martinez is one of the Golden State's most accomplished and thoughtful policymakers. In her capacity as special master to an Orange County federal judge, she works diligently find humane, innovative, and effective legal solutions to southern California's homelessness crisis. As a member of the California Transportation Commission, she is committed to leveraging state and federal transportation dollars to help local governments make more responsible land use and transportation choices. Drawing on her long career in local politics and government affairs, Michele has a unique ability to see the connections between land use, tax revenue, housing, transportation, and quality of life for California's most vulnerable populations. In this inspiring conversation, she makes it clear that leaders need to prioritze small changes and a bottom up approach to drive bigger changes - and once they start to think and act systemically, a financially stronger and more equitable state is possible. Referenced in this episode: Streetsblog, August 6, 2020: New California Transportation Commissioner Michele Martinez Wants “Everybody at the Table” Streetsblog, August 17, 2020: Representation on the California Transportation Commission Is Shifting Forbes, July 21, 2021: To Help End Homelessness In Her City, She Had A Radical Idea: Sue Us