Two-time welterweight world champion "Showtime" Shawn Porter leads a unique, entertaining, and motivational podcast focused on boxing and everything else in the...
Terence Crawford Puts On a MASTERFUL Performance Over Spence to Become Undisputed
This week on The PorterWay Podcast, Shawn is joined by Carson A. Merk, Antt, and comedian Na'im Lynn as we recap all the Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford fight night action.
7/31/2023
1:48:10
The OFFICIAL Spence vs. Crawford Prediction Show (ft. Coach Barry Hunter)
Shawn, Antt, and Carson are joined by Coach Barry Hunter as they preview the July 29th undisputed welterweight championship between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford. Plus, we recap George Kambosos vs Maxi Hughes, and MORE.
7/25/2023
1:16:50
Frank Martin Has a Tough Road Ahead & Alycia Baumgardner Gets Her Revenge
This week on The PorterWay Podcast, Alycia Baumgardner calls in to discuss her successful title defense over Christina Linardatou. Plus, we recap all the weekend fight week action including Frank Martin vs Artem Harutyunyan, and preview upcoming fights including Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue, Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford, and more.
7/19/2023
1:01:09
Terence Crawford Has a Chip on His Shoulder & Boots Ennis Blasts Villa (Ft. Earthquake)
This week on The PorterWay Podcast, comedian Earthquake joins Shawn and Antt in studio to recap the fight action from the weekend, including Diego Pacheco vs Manuel Gallegos and Jaron "Boots" Ennis vs Roiman Villa. Plus, world champion Terence "Bud" Crawford calls in to preview his July 29 megafight against Errol "The Truth" Spence Jr. for welterweight supremacy on Showtime PPV.
SPORTSCON: https://www.gosportscon.com/
7/11/2023
1:07:36
Jared Anderson: All-Time or All Hype? PLUS, Canelo-Charlo Announcement Shocks Fans
This week on The PorterWay Podcast, Shawn and Antt recap the weekend fight action headlined by Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin on ESPN and discuss what's next for Anderson. Plus, we analyze the recently announced megafight between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo, preview upcoming fights including Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa on Showtime and Eimantas Stanionis vs Virgil Ortiz Jr. on DAZN, and Shawn ends the episode with a fresh dose of motivation.
