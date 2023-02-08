Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The PorterWay Podcast

The PorterWay Podcast

Podcast The PorterWay Podcast
Podcast The PorterWay Podcast

The PorterWay Podcast

Two-time welterweight world champion "Showtime" Shawn Porter leads a unique, entertaining, and motivational podcast focused on boxing and everything else in the...
Two-time welterweight world champion "Showtime" Shawn Porter leads a unique, entertaining, and motivational podcast focused on boxing and everything else in the...
  • Terence Crawford Puts On a MASTERFUL Performance Over Spence to Become Undisputed
    This week on The PorterWay Podcast, Shawn is joined by Carson A. Merk, Antt, and comedian Na'im Lynn as we recap all the Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford fight night action. Don’t miss out on all the action this week at DraftKings! Download the DraftKings app today! Sign-up using https://dkng.co/tpwp or through my promo code TPWP. The PorterWay Podcast is hosted by two-time welterweight world champion "Showtime" Shawn Porter alongside longtime friend and co-host Anthony Brenagh, and is produced by Ryan Hafey of Hafey Digital. **NEW EPISODES EVERY TUESDAY** WATCH A REPLAY OF THIS EPISODE ON YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/live/jDWe__kCn2o SUPPORT THE PORTERWAY PODCAST BY BECOMING A PATRON:  https://www.patreon.com/TPWP SHOP TPWP MERCH: https://theporterway.com/TPWP/shop/home SHOP SHAWN PORTER MERCH: https://shopshawnporter.com/ FOLLOW US:  Instagram.com/theporterwaypod  Twitter.com/ThePorterWayPod  Facebook.com/ThePorterWayPodcast TikTok.com/@theporterwaypodcast Subscribe to The PorterWay Podcast wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    7/31/2023
    1:48:10
  • The OFFICIAL Spence vs. Crawford Prediction Show (ft. Coach Barry Hunter)
    Shawn, Antt, and Carson are joined by Coach Barry Hunter as they preview the July 29th undisputed welterweight championship between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford. Plus, we recap George Kambosos vs Maxi Hughes, and MORE. Don’t miss out on all the action this week at DraftKings! Download the DraftKings app today! Sign-up using https://dkng.co/tpwp or through my promo code: TPWP The PorterWay Podcast is hosted by two-time welterweight world champion "Showtime" Shawn Porter alongside longtime friend and co-host Anthony Brenagh and FightHype's Sean Zittel, and is produced by Ryan Hafey of Hafey Digital. **NEW EPISODES EVERY TUESDAY** WATCH A REPLAY OF THIS EPISODE ON YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/ME_zvac6TrY SUPPORT THE PORTERWAY PODCAST BY BECOMING A PATRON:  https://www.patreon.com/TPWP SHOP TPWP MERCH: https://theporterway.com/TPWP/shop/home SHOP SHAWN PORTER MERCH: https://shopshawnporter.com/ FOLLOW US:  Instagram.com/theporterwaypod  Twitter.com/ThePorterWayPod  Facebook.com/ThePorterWayPodcast TikTok.com/@theporterwaypodcast Subscribe to The PorterWay Podcast wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts! Gambling Problem? Call1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (CO/IL/IN/LA/MD/MI/NJ/OH/PA/TN/WV/WY), (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), visit OPGR.org (OR). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA (select parishes)/MA/MI/MD/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Void in NH/OR/ONT. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $150 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at sportsbook.draftkings.com/mmaterms. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Ends 8/20/23 at 11:59PM ET. Sponsored by DK. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    7/25/2023
    1:16:50
  • Frank Martin Has a Tough Road Ahead & Alycia Baumgardner Gets Her Revenge
    This week on The PorterWay Podcast, Alycia Baumgardner calls in to discuss her successful title defense over Christina Linardatou. Plus, we recap all the weekend fight week action including Frank Martin vs Artem Harutyunyan, and preview upcoming fights including Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue, Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford, and more. The PorterWay Podcast—a Blue Wire Podcast—is hosted by two-time welterweight world champion "Showtime" Shawn Porter alongside longtime friends and co-hosts Anthony Brenagh and FightHype's Sean Zittel, and is produced by Ryan Hafey of Hafey Digital. **NEW EPISODES EVERY TUESDAY** WATCH A REPLAY OF THIS EPISODE ON YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/live/2LFFeMzZUJ8 SUPPORT THE PORTERWAY PODCAST BY BECOMING A PATRON:  https://www.patreon.com/TPWP SHOP TPWP MERCH: https://theporterway.com/TPWP/shop/home SHOP SHAWN PORTER MERCH: https://shopshawnporter.com/ FOLLOW US:  Instagram.com/theporterwaypod  Twitter.com/ThePorterWayPod  Facebook.com/ThePorterWayPodcast TikTok.com/@theporterwaypodcast Subscribe to The PorterWay Podcast wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    7/19/2023
    1:01:09
  • Terence Crawford Has a Chip on His Shoulder & Boots Ennis Blasts Villa (Ft. Earthquake)
    This week on The PorterWay Podcast, comedian Earthquake joins Shawn and Antt in studio to recap the fight action from the weekend, including Diego Pacheco vs Manuel Gallegos and Jaron "Boots" Ennis vs Roiman Villa. Plus, world champion Terence "Bud" Crawford calls in to preview his July 29 megafight against Errol "The Truth" Spence Jr. for welterweight supremacy on Showtime PPV. SPORTSCON: https://www.gosportscon.com/ The PorterWay Podcast—a Blue Wire Podcast—is hosted by two-time welterweight world champion "Showtime" Shawn Porter alongside longtime friends and co-hosts Anthony Brenagh and FightHype's Sean Zittel, and is produced by Ryan Hafey of Hafey Digital. **NEW EPISODES EVERY TUESDAY** WATCH A REPLAY OF THIS EPISODE ON YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/gFC6F07krVM SUPPORT THE PORTERWAY PODCAST BY BECOMING A PATRON:  https://www.patreon.com/TPWP SHOP TPWP MERCH: https://theporterway.com/TPWP/shop/home SHOP SHAWN PORTER MERCH: https://shopshawnporter.com/ FOLLOW US:  Instagram.com/theporterwaypod  Twitter.com/ThePorterWayPod  Facebook.com/ThePorterWayPodcast TikTok.com/@theporterwaypodcast Subscribe to The PorterWay Podcast wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    7/11/2023
    1:07:36
  • Jared Anderson: All-Time or All Hype? PLUS, Canelo-Charlo Announcement Shocks Fans
    This week on The PorterWay Podcast, Shawn and Antt recap the weekend fight action headlined by Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin on ESPN and discuss what's next for Anderson. Plus, we analyze the recently announced megafight between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo, preview upcoming fights including Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa on Showtime and Eimantas Stanionis vs Virgil Ortiz Jr. on DAZN, and Shawn ends the episode with a fresh dose of motivation. The PorterWay Podcast—a Blue Wire Podcast—is hosted by two-time welterweight world champion "Showtime" Shawn Porter alongside longtime friends and co-hosts Anthony Brenagh and FightHype's Sean Zittel, and is produced by Ryan Hafey of Hafey Digital. **NEW EPISODES EVERY TUESDAY** WATCH A REPLAY OF THIS EPISODE ON YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/96w6psOPwpY SUPPORT THE PORTERWAY PODCAST BY BECOMING A PATRON:  https://www.patreon.com/TPWP SHOP TPWP MERCH: https://theporterway.com/TPWP/shop/home SHOP SHAWN PORTER MERCH: https://shopshawnporter.com/ FOLLOW US:  Instagram.com/theporterwaypod  Twitter.com/ThePorterWayPod  Facebook.com/ThePorterWayPodcast TikTok.com/@theporterwaypodcast Subscribe to The PorterWay Podcast wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    7/4/2023
    1:22:36

More Sports podcasts

About The PorterWay Podcast

Two-time welterweight world champion "Showtime" Shawn Porter leads a unique, entertaining, and motivational podcast focused on boxing and everything else in the world of sports and entertainment—delivered The PorterWay.
