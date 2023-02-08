The OFFICIAL Spence vs. Crawford Prediction Show (ft. Coach Barry Hunter)

Shawn, Antt, and Carson are joined by Coach Barry Hunter as they preview the July 29th undisputed welterweight championship between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford. Plus, we recap George Kambosos vs Maxi Hughes, and MORE.