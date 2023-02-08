Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Breon Wells
The premiere plug on all things policy. This is the podcast where we humanize the people who influence policy, and bring the policy to the people. Hosted by Gov...
GovernmentSociety & CultureEducation
The premiere plug on all things policy. This is the podcast where we humanize the people who influence policy, and bring the policy to the people. Hosted by Gov...
Available Episodes

  • National Security with Dr. Nola Haynes
    7/20/2023
    1:09:08
  • Mobilizing Tennessee with Odessa Kelly
    6/19/2023
    48:57

About The Policy Plug with Breon Wells

The premiere plug on all things policy. This is the podcast where we humanize the people who influence policy, and bring the policy to the people. Hosted by Governnment & Social Impact Strategist, Breon Wells of The Daniel Initiative.
