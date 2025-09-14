Welcome to The Plus Side, where chaos meets charm and real life refuses to be filtered. In this debut episode, Leah talks about why this podcast exists, what “the plus side” actually means, and how embracing the mess can be the most joyful rebellion of all. It’s part pep talk, part confessional, and 100% proof that perfection is overrated. If you’ve ever laughed through a breakdown or turned a disaster into a dinner party story—this one’s for you.

Halloween in August? Leah says yes—with cobwebs, confidence, and a scarecrow named Gary. In this delightfully defiant episode of Plus Side-ish, we explore the dopamine-fueled joy of premature spooky season, the science behind seasonal rebellion, and why decorating early is less about timing and more about unapologetic self-expression. From fog machines in the living room to emotional support ghouls on the porch, this is your permission slip to celebrate weirdness whenever it strikes. Spoiler alert: joy doesn’t follow a calendar—and neither should you.

In this episode, Leah tackles the exhausting reality of grown-up chores—from laundry that multiplies like gremlins to dishes that somehow reappear five minutes after you finish them. She breaks down why “soaking” is just code for “I gave up,” and why vacuuming is the only chore that actually respects your time. You’ll hear stories of stair-related soap disasters, cleaning-induced identity crises, and the debut of a segment dedicated to Leah’s ongoing feud with balance and flooring. If you’ve ever cleaned your house just so people wouldn’t think you live like a raccoon in a hoodie, this episode is for you.

On this week's episode of the Plus Side-ish, Leah dives into the chaos of everyday life with her signature sass and warmth. This episode unpacks the tiny disasters that derail our plans—and the unexpected silver linings that remind us we’re doing just fine. Tune in for relatable rants, cathartic laughs, and a gentle nudge to find the good in the mess.

About The Plus Side-ish Podcast

🎧 The Plus Side-ish A podcast about finding joy in the mess, meaning in the madness, and community in the chaos. Hosted by Leah, The Plus Side-ish is your weekly dose of unfiltered storytelling, spunky commentary, and real-life revelations. From farmhouse renovations gone rogue to parenting moments that deserve their own blooper reel, Leah brings her signature sass, warmth, and wit to every episode. What to Expect • Raw & Relatable: Imperfect stories told perfectly—with laughter, tears, and maybe a Sesame Street reference or two.• Creative Chaos: Behind-the-scenes of branding, podcasting, and building a life that’s joyful and real.• Community Vibes: A space for listeners to feel seen, heard, and celebrated—especially when life gets weird. Whether you’re here for the humor, the heart, or the hot takes, The Plus Side reminds you that the mess is where the magic lives.