In this debut episode of Sweetwater’s Plugged In Podcast, host Mitch Gallagher discusses practice tips with Don Carr, explores playing “behind” and “before” the beat with Nick D’Virgilio, and techniques for improving your bass grooves with Dave Martin. Plus, Sweetwater Studios’ Shawn Dealey shares some recording tips for making better recordings. Lastly, Sales Engineer Mike Picotte gives us a closer look into the exciting new mixing technology called ATMOS.Special thanks to the Sweetwater employees and their bands - Mac McDonough, The Murmurations, and Strange Waters - for providing music for this episode!-------Gear used in this episode:PreSonus Studio One Universal Audio Apollo x4Telefunken TF11Universal Audio SD-1sE Electronics DynaCasterShure SM7BPMC result6 Monitors

Host Mitch Gallagher talks to guitar legend Andy Timmons about his time as music director and guitarist with Olivia Newton-John, some of his favorite pieces of gear (including his two signature pedals), and what it was like recording his new album, Electric Truth, which was produced by amazing guitarist Josh Smith. Plus, Andy shares his approach to soloing, tone, why he practices with jazz standards every morning, and what it was like having to choose between Danger Danger and Tower of Power. This and so much more in the second episode of The Plugged In Podcast by Sweetwater.-----Gear used in this episode:Audio-Technica BP40Avid MBOX StudioAvid Pro toolsUniversal Audio SD1 Universal Apollo X4 Shure SRH1514Rode NTH100MacBook Pro running Beta OS version of VenturaPreSonus StudioOne 6PMC Result 6 MonitorsPROCESS.AUDIO Decibel Audio Metering

In this episode: Paul Reed Smith, founder and CEO of PRS Guitars, took time out of his busy schedule — he was here on campus for Sweetwater’s GearFest 2023 — to chat with us on The Plugged In Podcast by Sweetwater! Mitch and Paul dive in deep on what makes a great guitar, the new NF53 and Myles Kennedy signature guitars recently released by PRS, tone, tone, tone, and so much more! From jazz to metal, blues to classical, guitarists of all backgrounds and genres will enjoy hearing from this iconic guitar maker.Gear used in this episode:Lewitt LCT 540 S Condenser MicrophoneUniversal Audio Apollo x4 Heritage Edition 12x18 Thunderbolt 3 Audio Interface with UAD DSPShure SRH1540 Closed-back Mastering Studio HeadphonesFocal Clear MG Pro Open-back Reference Studio HeadphonesShure SM7BdBoosterUniversal Audio Apollo Twin X DUO Heritage Edition 10x6 Thunderbolt Audio Interface with UAD DSPMogami Gold Studio Microphone Cable - 15 footNeumann NDH 20 Closed-back Studio Headphones

About The Plugged In Podcast by Sweetwater

Calling all gear heads and music makers: now introducing Plugged In — the all-new official podcast from Sweetwater! Hosted by Mitch Gallagher, the Plugged In podcast dives into a wide array of topics that are sure to appeal to music makers of all backgrounds and skill levels. Whether you’re just getting started or you aspire to be the best you can be, there’s something for everyone in Plugged In. Get tips for improving/enhancing your recordings! From troubleshooting the most common problems to breaking down the most innovative new technologies, Plugged In is the perfect podcast for engineers, producers, and technicians that want to get more out of their recordings and productions. Get real-world, tangible advice from our resident experts and some of the biggest names in audio that you can immediately apply to your music making process. Develop your music-making skills! Up your chops and sharpen your skills with advice, lessons, tips, and tricks that pros use to stay on top of their game. From our resident expert content contributors to the most influential musicians in the industry, Plugged In is chock full of real-world advice that you can apply to your craft — no matter which instrument(s) you play! There’s no replacement for experience! That’s why we get up close and personal with your favorite artists, engineers, and producers as they share untold stories and notable experiences that are sure to inspire, inform, and entertain music makers of all backgrounds. Get “ears on” with the latest and greatest gear. If you’re a gear head like us, Plugged In is the podcast for you. Join us as we give the inside scoop on the latest and greatest in recording and music technology. From plug-ins to pedals, Mitch and team get hands-on — and downright tweaky — with the hottest new gear so you can get a taste of what it can do for you. Stay in the know! Things move fast and are constantly evolving here at our headquarters in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tune in to Plugged In as we “pull back the curtain” on Sweetwater and give you an inside look at the innovative new things we're working on to better serve YOU — our customer. Keep your ear to the ground for all things Sweetwater with the Plugged In podcast.