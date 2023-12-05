Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Pleasure Palate

Podcast The Pleasure Palate
Rebecca Katz
A podcast about women reclaiming pleasure in the kitchen.&nbsp; More
Available Episodes

  • Trailer
    This is a show about women and food. It's about the societal and generational messages we have been fed around body image and pleasure. And how we can reclaim pleasure in the kitchen ... and in our lives. In this eight episode series, each episode I'll cook a meal with someone. You'll hear their specific struggles around food and body image, and how they're learning to heal.First episode drops June 1. Follow us on Instagram @pleasurepalate.Mixed by Zach McNees.
    5/12/2023
    2:55

About The Pleasure Palate

A podcast about women reclaiming pleasure in the kitchen.

Podcast website

