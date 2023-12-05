Trailer

This is a show about women and food. It's about the societal and generational messages we have been fed around body image and pleasure. And how we can reclaim pleasure in the kitchen ... and in our lives. In this eight episode series, each episode I'll cook a meal with someone. You'll hear their specific struggles around food and body image, and how they're learning to heal.First episode drops June 1. Follow us on Instagram @pleasurepalate.Mixed by Zach McNees.