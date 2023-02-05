Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Golf Digest
Become a smarter, better golfer — faster. Hosted by Golf Digest's Play and Game Improvement Editor Luke Kerr-Dineen, the GOLF IQ podcast is a twice-weekly game... More
Available Episodes

  • Our tips to help you find the best coach for *you*
    In this episode of the Golf IQ podcast, Golf Digest Play Editor Luke Kerr-Dineen and Assistant Editor Maddi MacClurg share some advice on finding your perfect golf coach match.
    5/4/2023
    12:11
  • The bizarre method that can help you hole more putts
    In this episode of the Golf IQ podcast, Golf Digest Play Editor Luke Kerr-Dineen and Assistant Editor Maddi MacClurg discuss heads-up putting and the idea behind it.
    5/2/2023
    10:22
  • It's golf's dumbest argument. These stats prove why.
    In this episode of the Golf IQ podcast, Golf Digest Play Editor Luke Kerr-Dineen and Assistant Editor Maddi MacClurg use stats to dispel one of the dumbest arguments in golf.
    4/27/2023
    8:28
  • Stats reveal the most common short game 'disaster shots'
    In this episode of the Golf IQ podcast, Golf Digest Play Editor Luke Kerr-Dineen and co-host Reed Howard explain how to stop the blow up shots around the green that hurt your score.
    4/25/2023
    11:27
  • The iron mistake golfers make more than 50% of the time
    In this episode of the Golf IQ podcast, Golf Digest Play Editor Luke Kerr-Dineen and co-host Reed Howard dive into the stats, and what they reveal about iron shots.
    4/20/2023
    11:06

About Golf IQ

Become a smarter, better golfer — faster. Hosted by Golf Digest's Play and Game Improvement Editor Luke Kerr-Dineen, the GOLF IQ podcast is a twice-weekly game improvement podcast that will deliver golfers bite-sized doses of insight and analysis that will raise your golf IQ, and play better golf because of it.
