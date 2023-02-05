Golf IQ
Golf Digest
Become a smarter, better golfer — faster.
Hosted by Golf Digest's Play and Game Improvement Editor Luke Kerr-Dineen, the GOLF IQ podcast is a twice-weekly game...
More
Become a smarter, better golfer — faster.
Hosted by Golf Digest's Play and Game Improvement Editor Luke Kerr-Dineen, the GOLF IQ podcast is a twice-weekly game...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 15
Our tips to help you find the best coach for *you*
In this episode of the Golf IQ podcast, Golf Digest Play Editor Luke Kerr-Dineen and Assistant Editor Maddi MacClurg share some advice on finding your perfect golf coach match.
The bizarre method that can help you hole more putts
In this episode of the Golf IQ podcast, Golf Digest Play Editor Luke Kerr-Dineen and Assistant Editor Maddi MacClurg discuss heads-up putting and the idea behind it.
It's golf's dumbest argument. These stats prove why.
In this episode of the Golf IQ podcast, Golf Digest Play Editor Luke Kerr-Dineen and Assistant Editor Maddi MacClurg use stats to dispel one of the dumbest arguments in golf.
Stats reveal the most common short game 'disaster shots'
In this episode of the Golf IQ podcast, Golf Digest Play Editor Luke Kerr-Dineen and co-host Reed Howard explain how to stop the blow up shots around the green that hurt your score.
The iron mistake golfers make more than 50% of the time
In this episode of the Golf IQ podcast, Golf Digest Play Editor Luke Kerr-Dineen and co-host Reed Howard dive into the stats, and what they reveal about iron shots.
Show more More Sports podcasts
Locked On Hawkeyes - Daily Podcast On Iowa Hawkeyes Football & Basketball
Sports, Football
DK Pittsburgh Sports: Daily podcasts on Steelers, Penguins, Pirates!
Sports
Locked On Orioles - Daily Podcast On The Baltimore Orioles
Sports, Baseball
Run to the Top Podcast | The Ultimate Guide to Running
Sports, Running, Health & Fitness, Fitness
Hockey, News, Sports News, Sports
About Golf IQ
Become a smarter, better golfer — faster.
Hosted by Golf Digest's Play and Game Improvement Editor Luke Kerr-Dineen, the GOLF IQ podcast is a twice-weekly game improvement podcast that will deliver golfers bite-sized doses of insight and analysis that will raise your golf IQ, and play better golf because of it.
Podcast website Listen to Golf IQ, Triple M Rocks Footy AFL and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Golf IQ
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.
Golf IQ: Podcasts in Family
Sports, Golf, Fantasy Sports
Henni and Hally: Women With Game
Sports, Golf, Leisure, Hobbies, Society & Culture, Relationships
Education, Self-Improvement
Ballpark Digest Broadcaster Chats
Sports, Baseball
Religion & Spirituality, Christianity, Education