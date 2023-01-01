Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
beth gaskill
EducationKids & FamilyParenting
    About the play on words podcast with miss beth

    Welcome to The Play On Words Podcast with Miss Beth, founder of Big City Readers. As a private education practice builder, parent, teacher, and child advocate, Miss Beth has developed a huge following all over the world. Her passion for child development, social-emotional development, and learning to read as a social justice issue drives her to help kids beyond the learning-to-read years. In this easy to understand education podcast, Miss Beth shares her expertise on how school is not always set up to help kids and how parents and teachers can work together to support every child's learning. Listening to miss beth feels like a call with a friend and will leave you feeling empowered and equipped to help your child not only learn using evidence based research, but have fun doing it. Tune in for tips on hot topics like school tours, family values, conversations with your child's school, teaching your child to read, and empowering you and your child to advocate for their learning style.

