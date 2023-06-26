The Play Caller's Club - 001: What is your favorite Offense to Study?

Welcome to Episode 1 where we answer, "What is your favorite Offense to Study?"0:00 - Intro and Meet the Hosts10:28 - Jake Hubenak's Favorite Offense - 2019 LSU17:40 - Rashad Bates' Favorite Offense - 2001 Rams23:06 - Dan Casey's Favorite Offense - 2016 Eastern Washington28:10 - How we watch Football on TV32:52 - What to expect from the PodcastIf you want more information on "The Ultimate Guide to Empty" you can find it here: https://www.coachdancasey.com/the-ult...Subscribe to the daily email list: https://tinyurl.com/oneplayaday"The Play Caller's Club" Notebook: https://amzn.to/3JUEIlaCoach Dan Casey:IG: https://www.instagram.com/coachdancaseyTwitter: https://twitter.com/CoachDanCaseyCoach Rashad Bates:https://twitter.com/R_Bates7Coach Jake Hubenak:https://twitter.com/hubenak_j