How to Save Money on Plant-Based Groceries, American Heart Association Ranks Keto Last (and Plant-Based Highly) for Heart Health

Wednesday, May 3rd — In this episode we talk about: Doug makes tater tots at home, Bianca gets sick from Meati Weather report: Shake Shack adds new plant-based items that aren't all vegan, Oatly sponsors Minor League Baseball, new law in Chile prevents use of meat-like terms on plant-based foods How to Beat Inflation and Save Money on Groceries (Plant-Based News) The Plant-Powered Grocery Sweepstakes (Complement) American Heart Association Ranks Keto Diet Last for Heart Health. What About Vegan? (VegNews) Tune in live every weekday at 11am to watch on YouTube or on Instagram (@plantbasedmorningshow and @nomeatathlete_official), or watch on Twitter or Twitch! Follow @plantbasedmorningshow, @realmattfrazier, and @itsdoughay for more.