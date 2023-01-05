Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Plant-Based Morning Show

Matt Frazier & Doug Hay, presented by Complement
New York Times bestselling author Matt Frazier and ultrarunner Doug Hay break down the latest headlines in the plant-based world. Streaming live every weekday a... More
Health & FitnessNutritionNewsDaily News
New York Times bestselling author Matt Frazier and ultrarunner Doug Hay break down the latest headlines in the plant-based world. Streaming live every weekday a... More

  • How to Save Money on Plant-Based Groceries, American Heart Association Ranks Keto Last (and Plant-Based Highly) for Heart Health
    Wednesday, May 3rd — In this episode we talk about: Doug makes tater tots at home, Bianca gets sick from Meati Weather report: Shake Shack adds new plant-based items that aren't all vegan, Oatly sponsors Minor League Baseball, new law in Chile prevents use of meat-like terms on plant-based foods How to Beat Inflation and Save Money on Groceries (Plant-Based News) The Plant-Powered Grocery Sweepstakes (Complement) American Heart Association Ranks Keto Diet Last for Heart Health. What About Vegan? (VegNews) Tune in live every weekday at 11am to watch on YouTube or on Instagram (@plantbasedmorningshow and @nomeatathlete_official), or watch on Twitter or Twitch! Follow @plantbasedmorningshow, @realmattfrazier, and @itsdoughay for more.
    5/3/2023
    46:19
  • Doug Doesn't Like Instagram Troll, 1000+ Scientists Argue that Red Meat is Crucial for Human Health
    Tuesday, May 2nd — In this episode we talk about: Doug doesn't like Instagram troll Weather report: A lot of people like the Chick-Fil-A Cauliflower sandwich, guy eats banana from art piece off museum wall Scientists Blast 'Zealots' Pushing Plant-Based Diets, Argue Meat is Crucial for Health (NY Post) Tune in live every weekday at 11am to watch on YouTube or on Instagram (@plantbasedmorningshow and @nomeatathlete_official), or watch on Twitter or Twitch! Follow @plantbasedmorningshow, @realmattfrazier, and @itsdoughay for more.
    5/2/2023
    49:41
  • Ultramarathon Cheating Controversy, French Fries Linked to Depression and Anxiety, What Do We Think About the Social Omnivore Trend
    Monday, May 1st — In this episode we talk about: Matt's Olive Garden trip, Doug finishes his 21-Day Dry Challenge Weather report: Vegan guy wins 100K, controversy at UK 50-miler, BabyBel vegan white cheddar coming New Research Suggests that French Fries May Be Linked to Depression (CNN) Being a 'Social Omnivore' is Rising in Popularity (VegNews) Tune in live every weekday at 11am to watch on YouTube or on Instagram (@plantbasedmorningshow and @nomeatathlete_official), or watch on Twitter or Twitch! Follow @plantbasedmorningshow, @realmattfrazier, and @itsdoughay for more.
    5/1/2023
    46:07
  • Does the Slow-Carb Diet Work for Vegans, Coffee Wars, 6 Plant-Based Taco Recipes and What Doug Thinks of Them
    Friday, April 28th — In this episode we talk about: Doug's alcohol plan going forward after his 21-day dry challenge Listener question: the Slow-Carb Diet Weather report: Slutty Vegan expanding to Dallas, Quorn partnership, Everything Legendary burgers in even more stores, U.S. smoking hits all-time low 6 Plant-Based Taco Recipes that Are Actually Good for You (Everyday Health) Tune in live every weekday at 11am to watch on YouTube or on Instagram (@plantbasedmorningshow and @nomeatathlete_official), or watch on Twitter or Twitch! Follow @plantbasedmorningshow, @realmattfrazier, and @itsdoughay for more.
    4/28/2023
    1:00:20
  • Ed Sheeran Lawsuit, Meat-Alternatives Found to Improve Cholesterol and Heart Health, Consumers Concerned About Animal-Free Dairy
    Thursday, April 27th — In this episode we talk about: Ed Sheeran lawsuit Peter Attia doesn't think meat causes colon cancer Weather report: Oatly partners with Swiss International Airlines, So Delicious Oatmilk, Caribou drops non-dairy upcharge for app orders Meat Alternatives Made from Plants or Mycoprotein Can Lower 'Bad' Cholesterol, Says Research (Food Navigator) Consumer Interest in Animal-Free Dairy Builds, But Many Still Have Questions About Processing, Safety (Food Navigator) Tune in live every weekday at 11am to watch on YouTube or on Instagram (@plantbasedmorningshow and @nomeatathlete_official), or watch on Twitter or Twitch! Follow @plantbasedmorningshow, @realmattfrazier, and @itsdoughay for more.
    4/27/2023
    53:01

About The Plant-Based Morning Show

New York Times bestselling author Matt Frazier and ultrarunner Doug Hay break down the latest headlines in the plant-based world. Streaming live every weekday at 11am Eastern on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Twitch. Presented by Complement.
