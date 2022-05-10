The Plane Jockeys
Airline Videos Live
The Plane Jockeys podcast is an audio companion to the sights and sounds of Airline Videos Live, the internet’s home for high-quality aviation live-streaming. F...
More
The Plane Jockeys podcast is an audio companion to the sights and sounds of Airline Videos Live, the internet’s home for high-quality aviation live-streaming. F...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 14
LATER TATER!
The Plane Jockeys are joined by LAX ATC Controller 'Later Tater'.
Big Jet TV
Jerry and Gilly with Big Jet TV join The Plane Jockeys for an in-depth conversation about the world of live plane spotting.
Jeb Brooks
The Plane Jockeys are joined by aviation enthusiast, world traveler and popular YouTube personality Jeb Brooks.
WEATHER! And how it affects airlines
The Plane Jockeys and Brad continue their discussion about the Monsoon and expand into ways you can be better prepared for adverse conditions
SpotLAX 2022 & Cranky Dorkfest Recap
Revisiting some of the best moments at Cranky Dorkest 2022 with the Airline Videos Live team.
Show more More Leisure podcasts
Fountain Pen and Stationery
Education, How To, Leisure, Hobbies
Leisure, Animation & Manga
Leisure, Animation & Manga
Comedy, Leisure, TV & Film, Film Reviews
Hobbies, Religion & Spirituality, Spirituality, Society & Culture, Relationships, Leisure
About The Plane Jockeys
The Plane Jockeys podcast is an audio companion to the sights and sounds of Airline Videos Live, the internet’s home for high-quality aviation live-streaming. From our base at LAX (or wherever in the world we are), we dig deeper into the stories we see, both in front of and behind the cameras. Visit Airline Videos on YouTube and other social media sites, and tell us what you’d like to hear our plane jockeys talk about!
Podcast website Listen to The Plane Jockeys, Fountain Pen and Stationery and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
The Plane Jockeys
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.
The Plane Jockeys: Podcasts in Family