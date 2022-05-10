Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Plane Jockeys in the App
Listen to The Plane Jockeys in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsLeisure
The Plane Jockeys

The Plane Jockeys

Podcast The Plane Jockeys
Podcast The Plane Jockeys

The Plane Jockeys

Airline Videos Live
add
The Plane Jockeys podcast is an audio companion to the sights and sounds of Airline Videos Live, the internet’s home for high-quality aviation live-streaming. F... More
LeisureAviationSociety & CulturePlaces & TravelNewsTech News
The Plane Jockeys podcast is an audio companion to the sights and sounds of Airline Videos Live, the internet’s home for high-quality aviation live-streaming. F... More

Available Episodes

5 of 14
  • LATER TATER!
    The Plane Jockeys are joined by LAX ATC Controller 'Later Tater'. 
    5/5/2023
    2:11:21
  • Big Jet TV
    Jerry and Gilly with Big Jet TV join The Plane Jockeys for an in-depth conversation about the world of live plane spotting. 
    10/19/2022
    1:08:43
  • Jeb Brooks
    The Plane Jockeys are joined by aviation enthusiast, world traveler and popular YouTube personality Jeb Brooks. 
    10/5/2022
    48:04
  • WEATHER! And how it affects airlines
    The Plane Jockeys and Brad continue their discussion about the Monsoon and expand into ways you can be better prepared for adverse conditions
    9/28/2022
    42:40
  • SpotLAX 2022 & Cranky Dorkfest Recap
    Revisiting some of the best moments at Cranky Dorkest 2022 with the Airline Videos Live team.  
    9/21/2022
    52:08

More Leisure podcasts

About The Plane Jockeys

The Plane Jockeys podcast is an audio companion to the sights and sounds of Airline Videos Live, the internet’s home for high-quality aviation live-streaming. From our base at LAX (or wherever in the world we are), we dig deeper into the stories we see, both in front of and behind the cameras. Visit Airline Videos on YouTube and other social media sites, and tell us what you’d like to hear our plane jockeys talk about!
Podcast website

Listen to The Plane Jockeys, Fountain Pen and Stationery and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Plane Jockeys

The Plane Jockeys

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Plane Jockeys: Podcasts in Family