How I met Gabe Brown, and what he's doing now | The Peter Byck Show, Episode 2

In Episode 2 of The Peter Byck Show, Peter sits down with Gabe Brown, the regenerative farming legend, co-founder of Understanding Ag, and star of Kiss the Ground and Common Ground, to discuss the need to regenerate - not just sustain - our soils, all over the world, at scale.Peter and Gabe first met when filming "Soil Carbon Cowboys" in 2013 - the first of the original 10 Carbon Cowboys short films Peter made on AMP grazing. All 10 are now available free on Youtube on the carbon cowboys channel. As Gabe says in the interview,“Soil Carbon Cowboys put me on a whole 'nother level... It really, for the first time, brought a number of us who are going down the same path, so to speak, together." Now, over a decade of friendship later, Peter met up with Gabe; to discuss what he's now focused on, the state of our food systems, the importance of community, and the health implications of modern farming."When you stand on healthy soil, there's a universe beneath your feet."