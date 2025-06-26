Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsArtsThe Peter Byck Show
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Peter Byck Show
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Peter Byck Show

Peter Byck
ArtsHealth & Wellness
The Peter Byck Show
Latest episode

Available Episodes

4 of 4
  • How soils cycle carbon- The Peter Byck Show Drop-In #1 featuring Russ Conser
    Between longer episodes, we'll be sharing some shorter thoughts from great folks with interesting things to say.Our first drop in is, as Peter says, "perfect because it's Russ Conser. Russ and I have known each other since March of 2013. If you've seen Roots So Deep, if you've seen the science in that, Russ is a key key key person in making that all happen. Russ is my science whisperer. "Here, Peter and Russ discuss the idea of carbon flow.As Russ says, "the people who think carbon is a pollutant, and other people who think carbon is plant food, they're both right. And so how do we bring that together?"You can learn more about Russ and the rest of the Roots So Deep science team on our website! https://rootssodeep.org/amp-research/..."When you stand on healthy soil, there's a universe beneath your feet."
    --------  
    11:33
  • How I met Gabe Brown, and what he's doing now | The Peter Byck Show, Episode 2
    In Episode 2 of The Peter Byck Show, Peter sits down with Gabe Brown, the regenerative farming legend, co-founder of Understanding Ag, and star of Kiss the Ground and Common Ground, to discuss the need to regenerate - not just sustain - our soils, all over the world, at scale.Peter and Gabe first met when filming "Soil Carbon Cowboys" in 2013 - the first of the original 10 Carbon Cowboys short films Peter made on AMP grazing.  All 10 are now available free on Youtube on the carbon cowboys channel. As Gabe says in the interview,“Soil Carbon Cowboys put me on a whole 'nother level... It really, for the first time, brought a number of us who are going down the same path, so to speak, together." Now, over a decade of friendship later, Peter met up with Gabe; to discuss what he's now focused on, the state of our food systems, the importance of community, and the health implications of modern farming."When you stand on healthy soil, there's a universe beneath your feet."
    --------  
    49:36
  • Cows can help save the world w/ Dr. Allen Williams I The Peter Byck Show Episode 1
    After over a decade of working together, regenerative icon Dr. Allen Williams of Understanding Ag and Soil Health Academy and filmmaker Peter Byck sit down to dig into the incredible possibilities AMP grazing and regenerative agriculture offer our planet. Watch Roots So Deep (you can see the devil down there) and read our peer reviewed research today!rootssodeep.orgSupport us on Patreon to listen to new episodes early along with special exclusive content and events! patreon.com/carboncowboys"When you stand on healthy soil, there's a universe beneath your feet."
    --------  
    43:27
  • Can beef be a health food? w/ Dr. Allen Williams I The Peter Byck Show - Series teaser
    We've been traveling the world for the past two years sharing our 4-part docuseries Roots So Deep - and filming a new podcast called The Peter Byck Show with incredible guests like Greg Judy, James Rebanks, Bill Weir, Gabe Brown, Dr. Allen Williams, and many more talking about all the ways soil health impacts our lives - and what we can do to heal our lands. In this Season One teaser, Peter Byck chats with farmer and Understanding Ag co-founder/educator Allen Williams about nutrient density, the difference between commercial feedlots and a regenerative diet, and why cows are good for the planet."When you stand on healthy soil, there's a universe beneath your feet."
    --------  
    17:34

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About The Peter Byck Show

Peter Byck, director of "Roots So Deep (you can see the devil down there" hosts in-depth and personal conversations withscientists, farmers, educators, artists, and intriguing individuals worldwide.For the past two years, we’ve been traveling the world with Roots So Deep — and filming a brand-new podcast along the way.
Podcast website
ArtsHealth & WellnessScienceNutrition

Listen to The Peter Byck Show, Bookmarked by Reese's Book Club and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.20.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/10/2025 - 11:08:04 AM