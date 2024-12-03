In today’s episode I share:Mini life updatePlans to take a pause until 2025Open to potential collabs for Season 2As always, please join me for daily content on Instagram and Threads: @peoplepleaser.podThanks for listening and I will catch you on the next episode!xox Corie
--------
7:55
People Pleasing and Taking up Space
In today’s episode I share:Reflections on the balance of friendshipsThe topic of people pleasing and how it can hold us back from sharing our authentic selvesSome life updates: an exercise in taking up spaceToday I mention the running challenge I am participating in for the month of December, check out Robin Arzón @robinnyc on Instagram and @swaggersociety to get connected to her newsletter.Thanks for listening and I will catch you on the next episode!xox Corie
--------
30:37
People Pleasing and Having an Opinion
In today’s episode I share:The topic of people pleasing and having an opinion, how stating an opinion can feel really scary.Two examples from this week where I stuck up for things I believe in, and how that made me (and others) feel.As always, please join me for daily content on Instagram and Threads: @peoplepleaser.podThanks for listening and I will catch you on the next episode!xox Corie
--------
14:16
Having Second Thoughts
Full transparency, I had a difficult week and recorded a full episode about it. I then listened to the episode and decided I needed more time to process my thoughts and feelings, so I deleted it. I will be back with more next week, once I have had more time to unpack this week and my corresponding feelings.Thanks for your continued support of the pod, be kind to yourself and others.Corie xoxo
--------
5:38
The Balance of Vulnerability
In today’s episode I share:Stories of my recent trip to Calgary, ABThe topic of vulnerability: easy online but hard IRLHow to have our needs met, as a people pleaserAs always, please join me for daily content on Instagram and Threads: @peoplepleaser.podThanks for listening and I will catch you on the next episode!xox Corie
Fostering connection through vulnerability, the People Pleaser Podcast validates struggles, celebrates growth, and inspires positive change. Together, let’s embrace authenticity, challenge patterns, and evolve with compassion.Hosted by Corie Senia