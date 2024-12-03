People Pleasing and Having an Opinion

In today’s episode I share:The topic of people pleasing and having an opinion, how stating an opinion can feel really scary.Two examples from this week where I stuck up for things I believe in, and how that made me (and others) feel.As always, please join me for daily content on Instagram and Threads: @peoplepleaser.podThanks for listening and I will catch you on the next episode!xox Corie