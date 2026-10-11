What happens when something you thought you would need for the rest of your life suddenly doesn’t seem to fit anymore?

In this solo episode of The Pause and Fast Podcast, I’m sharing the somewhat sad, somewhat funny story of my CPAP journey—and one of the most unexpected non-scale victories I’ve experienced since starting intermittent fasting.

I had been a lifelong snorer, but as an adult, my snoring became more than an annoyance. I was experiencing extreme daytime sleepiness, falling asleep while driving, and struggling to stay awake even when I was trying to get up and get moving. My husband's sleep was being affected too, and eventually my family staged an intervention of sorts!

A sleep study revealed that I was having more than 300 breathing events in one hour. Suddenly, my exhaustion made a lot more sense. I started using a CPAP with a full-face mask, and it truly changed my life. For years, I wore it every night and assumed it would always be part of my routine.

Then, in 2023, I started intermittent fasting.

As I lost weight and my body changed, I noticed something unexpected: my CPAP mask started feeling too big and uncomfortable. It was slipping around, and I began taking it off during the night. At the same time, my husband started telling me that I wasn't snoring anymore.

After talking with my doctor, I eventually tried sleeping without my CPAP—and the results surprised me.

Today, I haven't used my CPAP in nearly two years. I still have it tucked away in my closet “just in case,” but I definitely don't miss cleaning it, packing it for travel, or wearing it every night!

For me, this has become one of my biggest non-scale victories. Not because I stopped using a machine, but because I sleep well, wake up rested, and have a little more freedom in my everyday life.



⚠️ Important: This episode is about my personal experience and is not medical advice. Sleep apnea is a serious condition, and anyone considering changing or stopping CPAP therapy should talk with their healthcare provider and have their treatment appropriately reassessed.



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📧 Email: pause.and.fast@gmail.com

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